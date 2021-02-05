Trinity Glasscock scored 10 points to lead Payson but it wasn’t enough in a 71-28 3A East girls basketball loss at Holbrook on Tuesday, Feb. 2.
It was just the second game this season for the Longhorns, who saw their record even at 1-1 while starting 0-1 in the 3A East Region.
Cadence White, Kayla Cline and Emmy Whaley scored four points each for Payson, which went 0-for-2 at the free throw line.
The Roadrunners made 16 of 20 free throws.
The home team also sank seven three-point field goals, with six players making at least one trey.
Jineane Cummings led a trio of Roadrunners scoring in double figures with 14 points. Eleven players scored for Holbrook (3-2, 2-1 3A East), which led 48-14 at halftime.