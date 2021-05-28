Al Chittenden and his fellow Payson Men’s Golf Association members relish the unofficial start of summer like many Americans.
But the PMGA secretary cautioned golfers to be ready for the heat they’re sure to encounter as the calendar turns to June and for the next three months or so.
“Remember to drink plenty of fluids, and if you start feeling the effects of the heat let your playing partners know so that they may help you,” Chittenden wrote in his weekly email to members. “Don’t be a hero. Every year, we have several episodes of heat-related problems.”
He also reminded members that the summer heat may also bring other dangers.
“Be somewhat careful rummaging around in the weeds and bushes,” he wrote. “We don’t see many rattlesnakes, but they are out there.”
Chittenden thanked Mike McKee for “stepping up and taking on the job of tourney director in Coach’s absence.”
Letterman, Bossert winMarty Letterman and Ed Bossert carded a net 146 to win the PMGA’s Blind Draw Partner event. Danny Harder and Paul Christianson finished second, two strokes back with 148.
Terry Lindsey and Chuck Carrier emerged on top of the heap with two other teams that entered the clubhouse with 149s in a battle for third place, Russ Thornell and Ian Capper finished fourth and Mike Anderson and Jim Livingston fifth after a card-off (scorecard playoff).
Jim Livingston sank the longest putt, finding the cup from 23 feet 3 inches on #18.
Closest-to-the-pin winners included: Christianson (#2, 8 feet 4 inches), Letterman (#5, 6-10), Mike Valentiner (#8, 7-2), Alex Armenta (#14, 7-1) and Herb Sherman (#17, 3-1½).