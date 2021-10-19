Dexter Waterman threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Connor Hatch and the two combined on the two-point conversion pass, as well.
That left Payson down 22-8 in the first quarter.
But that was all the points the visitors could manage in a 61-8 3A East Region football loss at rival Show Low on a cool Friday night in the White Mountains.
The Longhorns slipped to 4-4 overall and 0-3 in the 3A East with two games remaining. Payson travels to Winslow (4-3, 0-3 3A East) on Friday before closing the season at home against Blue Ridge (5-2, 1-1) on Oct. 29. The Yellow Jackets’ game against Round Valley scheduled for Oct. 15 was canceled. Round Valley (8-0, 2-0 3A East) found another opponent.
Blue Ridge is scheduled to play at Show Low this Friday.
Show Low improved to 7-1 overall and 2-1 in the region following 36-32 loss to Round Valley on Oct. 8.
Payson’s struggles over the past 13 years continued as the #7 (last week’s rankings) Cougars improved to 13-1 against Payson since the start of the 2009 season. The #16 Longhorns snapped an 11-game losing streak against Show Low with a 24-15 win at Show Low in 2019, but the Cougars have bounced back with wins the past two years.
Ryan Kishbaugh scored three first-half touchdowns for the Cougars, rushing for a pair of first-quarter scores and adding a 71-yard interception return for a touchdown to put the home team ahead 36-8 at halftime.
He had one of two pick-sixes for Show Low, with Colton Yeager returning another interception 23 yards for a touchdown. Yeager also rushed for a 1-yard TD and completed a two-point pass.