Payson’s young baseball team threatened to upset #7 Phoenix Northwest Christian on Wednesday night, April 28.
The #24 Longhorns (8-10) battled until the final out but came up on the short end of a 2-1 score.
Junior left-hander Chance Hagler gave Payson a chance to win with a strong effort on the mound before Jace O’Connor came on to finish the game.
“Chance pitched one heck of a game,” said Payson coach Brian Young. “He really worked hard and put us right where we needed to be.”
The Longhorns had chances against NWC junior southpaw Andrew Richardson but just couldn’t push the tying run across the plate against him or freshman Gunnar Penzkover, who closed it out.
“We hit a lot of balls hard but they all seemed to be right at guys,” the skipper said. “We competed really hard vs. a top 10 team. We hung right in there and had an opportunity to win. We still just need a few clutch hits and it has plagued us all year.”
NWC improved to 9-6.
The Longhorns (5-5 3A East) close the season with two 3A East Region games against Snowflake. They play at Snowflake at 1 p.m. on Friday, April 30 before closing the season at home at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 4 in a makeup of an April 27 game postponed because of a rainy forecast.
Snowflake (11-5, 7-3 3A East) needs to win both games. The Lobos are locked in a first-place battle with Winslow, which carried an 8-3 region record into its finale against Holbrook (3-12, 1-10 3A East) on Thursday, April 29.
“We have improved a ton,” said Young. “This was probably our most complete game of the year. We played strong in the field and our defense really worked through some tough spots.”