The Arizona Republic recently updated its top 10 Arizona High School wrestling programs based on state championships.
Not much changed from the previous list.
Tucson Sunnyside still ranks first with 28 state championships since 1985. Payson is second with 10.
All came under National Wrestling Hall of Fame and Arizona High School Coaches Hall of Fame inductee Dennis Pirch, who started the program in 1973 and stepped down after the 2001 season.
The Longhorns went 378-44 in dual meets under Pirch and won team state championships in 1980, 1981, 1989, 1993, 1994 and five in a row from 1996 to 2000.
They finished second five times under Pirch, who was part of the inaugural Payson Athletics Hall of Fame in 2016.
The Longhorns haven’t won it all in the 19 years since Pirch stepped down.
Obviously, the Longhorns boasted many individual standouts over the years. They had 46 individual state championships under Pirch.
The Longhorns have struggled to produce individual titles in recent years, with Dylan Keeney in 2017 the only Payson champion in the last seven years.
It’s been a revolving door of head coaches with 10 of them hired in the 20 seasons since Pirch stepped down, including six in the last seven years.
But Pirch says he’s confident the school has found the right coaching staff to lead the program.
Mito Mendivil made his head-coaching debut this past season with former head coach Bryan Burke and David Daniels his assistants, along with volunteer assistant Chance Elmer. And longtime assistant and former head coach Don Heizer is still there helping out wherever he can.
“The new coaching staff has really made some inroads of creating a new premiere program,” Pirch said.
Pirch said the formula to success is pretty simple.
“In a nutshell, hard-working young men with a vision willing to work hard, exceptional parental support and an administration that knew the real value of high school athletics and hanging around a bunch of coaches that were way better at it than I was,” said a humble Pirch.
Pirch was the key. But he won’t acknowledge it. Obviously, he needed help because one man can’t do it all and he and the program benefited from standout assistant coaches.
“Don Heizer, Bruce Sitko, Roy Sandoval, Dave LaMotte, Doug Eckhardt and Bob Hoyt,” Pirch listed. “These were all a part of the coaching staff over the 28 years. The head coach was an encourager.”
He even downplayed his ability on the mats as a young man, although the kid who started on the mats while living in Iowa, then continued at Westwood High after his family moved. He was then good enough to wrestle at Mesa College and Northern Arizona University.
“I was not a good wrestler,” Pirch said. “I was a journeyman wrestler. I hung around guys that were good. Hang around guys that are good you get better.”
