A Payson High softball team with just three seniors and two juniors needed big contributions from the four underclassmen in the starting lineup.
That group includes sisters Bree and Brinna Hall, who combined for three of the Longhorns’ four hits in a 2-0 3A state semifinal win over Tucson Tanque Verde on Friday night.
They are two of the first four batters in the order for good reason. Brinna, a freshman, leads the team in batting average (.520) and Bree, a sophomore, leads with 33 RBIs.
Bree cleans up
Bree bats cleanup and has done just that. She had two hits and both RBIs against the Hawks. Bree is third on the team with a .442 batting average.
“She’s been great all season, that’s why she’s in the four hole right there,” said senior pitching ace Raci Miranda of Bree after the semifinal win. “This game is an exact demonstration of why coach has her there. She’s always great with the bat.”
“She doesn’t play like a sophomore,” said Payson coach Curtis Johnson of Bree. “But she’s one of those kids that plays year-round and sees pitching like this level all year.
“So, you see that maturity level, especially when you get in this environment, a little bit louder, a little bit more excitement, a little bit more on the line and the kids who have been playing a lot, the experience starts coming through.”
Brinna shows versatility
One of her two RBIs came when she drove home her freshman sister, who beat out an infield single. Brinna has starred at shortstop this year.
Brinna would have started in the outfield but an injury to Chancie Deaton forced the move into the infield, where her sister plays first base.
“It’s very rare that you have a freshman come in and be an impact player like she is,” Johnson said of Brinna. “We’ve had a lot of freshmen come in and start, but they’re usually like the seventh, eighth, ninth best player in the lineup.
“She leads the team in batting average and we had to have her fill in at shortstop for Chancie and she’s done a phenomenal job.”
They’ve played club ball for years, sometimes on the same team.
“We’ve played a lot of softball together,” Bree said. “It’s good to have a place that we can bond besides at home or at school.”
Brinna is looking forward to two more seasons playing with her sister in the purple and gold.
“It’s very nice because I get to spend some of the day at school with her and then I get to go practice with her,” Brinna said.
“And being in the infield, too, with her, is awesome — just making the connection at shortstop throwing the ball to her at first and her making the stretch if necessary.”
Excelling in classroom
Both sisters sport 4.0 grade point averages.
“Of the 14 girls we have here, 10 are scholar athletes,” Johnson said. “And the cumulative GPA for the softball team, this group of girls is 3.66. What a great group of kids.”
Bree and Brinna are just the latest members of their family to play softball for the Longhorns. They’re following in the footsteps of older sisters Brylee and Bryndee.
Bryndee graduated summa cum laude from the University of Arizona with a Bachelor of Science degree in just three years on Thursday night.
Four days later, her younger sisters returned to UA trying to graduate into PHS athletic history with the school’s first state softball championship.