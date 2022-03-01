Three seniors proved instrumental as Payson’s softball team went 20-4 and reached the state championship game last season.
But so did a pair of underclassmen sisters. Bree and Brinna Hall return after standout 2021 campaigns.
Bree, a junior, is back for her third varsity season and Brinna, a sophomore, returns after leading the team in batting (.494) as a freshman starting at shortstop. She scored 31 runs.
Bree started at first base and her .450 batting average ranked second to her sister’s.
Brinna is a slap hitter, trying to reach first base to set the table for the big bats behind her. And no bat was bigger than Bree’s. She led the Longhorns with 34 runs batted in and 14 doubles. She tied for the team lead with three home runs.
And Bree was Payson’s hottest hitter in the postseason, going 8-for-13 (.615) with seven RBI in the four state tournament games, with two hits and at least one RBI in every game.
Her solo blast at the University of Arizona’s Hillenbrand Stadium accounted for No. 3 Payson’s lone run in a 4-1 loss to No. 1 Tucson Sabino in the 3A final.
She was 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI in a 17-0 win over Kingman in the first round. She was also 2-for-3 with two RBI in the 7-4 quarterfinal win over Phoenix Northwest Christian.
Bree went 2-for-3 with a double and both RBI in a 2-0 semifinal win over Tucson Tanque Verde and was 2-for-3 in the title game.
Bree shifts over from first base to man the hot corner at third this year.
She wants to be a team leader.
“My expectation for me this year is to become a great leader on and off the field and be a positive person,” she said.
She wants to cut down on strikeouts and make harder contact this season.
“I’m trying to improve and have a better mindset at the plate,” Bree said. “Like my strikeouts. I don’t want to be negative to the team. And I want to make stronger contact, like solid contact, this year.”
Bree is moving back to her natural position. She played first the last two years.
“Third used to be my primary position, then I switched to first my freshman year,” Bree said. “Then in club I played first, too. The balls come a little bit harder (playing third).”
Playing next to her sister should make it easier to move back across the infield.
“Just knowing that we can work together,” Bree said. “I mean, we fight sometimes (laughs), but it’s good.”
She likes what her little sister brings to the team.
“She’s a solid player,” Bree said. “She knows when to get things done with her slapping and her defense is pretty good, too.”
Bree’s excited for the season.
“It’s going to be a good team,” Bree said. “I’m super excited.”
Brinna had quite a freshman season.
“It was an amazing first year,” Brinna said. “I’m grateful I was able to be a part of it. It was an awesome experience.”
She benefited from playing with her sister. Most of Brinna’s throws were right to Bree’s glove. And her sister helped her when she’d occasionally throw one in the dirt.
“Yep, she definitely saved me (a couple of times),” Brinna said.
Now they’ll be next to each other in the infield.
“Now I get to talk to her from third to short, so, it’ll be fun, hopefully,” Brinna said.
Their older sisters, Brylee and Bryndee also played softball for the Longhorns. Bryndee played in the 2016 state title game.
“I grew up watching softball my whole life and I’ve gotten to learn from some of the best,” Brinna said. “I remember watching Bryndee in the final at ASU. I was young, but it definitely did motivate me because it was so cool to watch.”