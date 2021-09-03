Payson struggles to field a full boys cross country team year after year.
They featured just three a year ago.
But 2021 promises to be quite different since as many as a dozen boys have joined the team.
“We have tons of boys this year,” said Payson coach Jonathan Ball. “They kind of came out of nowhere. We got some from track and we have more because we have a couple of kids who are going to do soccer and cross country, too.
“I’m excited about the prospects for the boys. We have some solid runners.”
Open Saturday with Payson Invitational Tuesday
Both the Longhorn boys and girls open the season at Saturday’s Chandler Invitational.
They then host the Payson Invitational on Tuesday at Payson Golf Club.
One-two punch
Senior Brandon Zimmerman should lead the boys team with freshman Henry Winston giving the Longhorns a strong one-two threat.
“We’ll have a one-two punch that we haven’t had for a long time,” coach Jonathan Ball said.
“I’ll put it this way, Matt (Matthew Kester) last year was trying to break 20 minutes and he did a few times. I feel like we have about five kids that can run 20 minutes this year and that’s kind of the magic number with boys. If you can get five guys to run under 20 minutes in our section, you’re probably going to qualify for state.”
Senior Chris Menghini is one of just two returning to the varsity.
Other boys expected to contribute to the varsity this year include sophomores Izak Cotney, Nemo Rodriguez, Ethan Bradford and Matt Prieto; and freshmen Talon Sopeland and Cain Shaw.
Veteran girls squad
The girls team features four returning girls from a team that qualified for the state meet.
However, they have just five girls total with the addition of Chloe Hancock, who will run and play on the girls soccer team.
She joins veterans juniors McKenzie Ball, Winnie Paine, Abigail Long and Desarea Lundsford.
“Chole Hancock is going to run for us, too,” Ball said. “She’ll be a nice addition and should help us. I expect that team to do pretty good. They’ve got a pretty good chance to get back to state again.”
“Winnie’s made a lot of improvements as far as running is concerned,” Ball said. “She’s running at a high level. She’s closer to where she was her freshman year. Winnie had a sophomore year that I felt like was very productive and it helped us get to the state meet, but I know she wished it was a little better.
“But she’s back to running kind of where she was her freshman year. I look for her to have a breakout year compared to last year.”
And his daughter gives the girls another strong contender in the top group of finishers in races.
“MacKenzie looks really strong right now,” he said. “Her benchmarks have been outstanding in practice, way better than they’ve ever been.
“Last year she was pretty solid. She took 17th at sectionals and she was just three away from the medals there.”
The coach expects Long and Lundsford to improve, as well.
“The other two are much improved,” Ball said. “They’re looking stronger. They got state meet experience last year.
“It’s nice to have experience. Now the goal is to try to improve on our performance from last year.”