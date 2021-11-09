Harry Parsons wins with net 70 by Keith Morris, Roundup sports editor Keith Morris Author email Nov 9, 2021 Nov 9, 2021 Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Harry Parsons watches his tee shot earlier this season. Keith Morris/Roundup Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Harry Parsons shot a net 70 to win the A Flight in the Payson Men’s Golf Association Low Net Tournament/Turkey Shoot Second Round at Payson Golf Club on Oct. 27.Dave Herbert (72) finished second, Paul Christianson (74) third and Lou Manganiello (76) fourth. Christianson had the longest putt, sinking it from 10 feet 9 inches on #9.In B Flight action, Terry Lindsey and Russ Thornell both carded 70, with Lindsey winning a scorecard playoff. Stan Eggen (71) finished third and Art Sipple (79) fourth. Ron Fischer (70) won the C Flight ahead of Mike McKee (72), Ken Althoff (74) and Mike Valentiner (76).George Spatz (73) won the D Flight, followed by Ed Bossert (75), Chuck Carrier (77) and John Calderwood (78).Closest-to-the-pin winners included: Dan Edwards (#2, 12 feet 11 inches), Spatz (#5, 4-5), Tim Hughes (#8, 3-9), Gary Vaplon (#14, 9-3) and Lindsey (#17, 1-11). Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Terry Lindsey Paul Christianson Sport Golf Stan Eggen George Spatz Dave Herbert Sipple Harry Parsons Keith Morris Author email Follow Keith Morris Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Photo Galleries Click on 'Photo Galleries' header to see a variety of photo galleries Photo Galleries Baseball Win Vs. Snowflake May 9, 2017 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Videos Click on 'Videos' section header to see a variety of new videos 2:10 Multimedia Gracie Haught Softball Classic Keith Morris Updated May 16, 2017 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Online Poll Click heading above to view poll history Do you think the town should invest in a new police station? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back