Harry Parsons watches his tee shot earlier this season.

Harry Parsons shot a net 70 to win the A Flight in the Payson Men’s Golf Association Low Net Tournament/Turkey Shoot Second Round at Payson Golf Club on Oct. 27.

Dave Herbert (72) finished second, Paul Christianson (74) third and Lou Manganiello (76) fourth. Christianson had the longest putt, sinking it from 10 feet 9 inches on #9.

In B Flight action, Terry Lindsey and Russ Thornell both carded 70, with Lindsey winning a scorecard playoff. Stan Eggen (71) finished third and Art Sipple (79) fourth.

Ron Fischer (70) won the C Flight ahead of Mike McKee (72), Ken Althoff (74) and Mike Valentiner (76).

George Spatz (73) won the D Flight, followed by Ed Bossert (75), Chuck Carrier (77) and John Calderwood (78).

Closest-to-the-pin winners included: Dan Edwards (#2, 12 feet 11 inches), Spatz (#5, 4-5), Tim Hughes (#8, 3-9), Gary Vaplon (#14, 9-3) and Lindsey (#17, 1-11).

