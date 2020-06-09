Joan Greenshield hadn’t been on the golf course since breaking her hip last year.
Naturally, she had some rust to shake off her swing.
But you’d be forgiven for thinking she was shooting a course record low score because of her beaming smile.
She was thrilled to be back out on the course for nine holes of golf with her friends.
And she wasn’t the only one happy to be playing at Payson Golf Club on Thursday, June 4 as the Payson Niners women’s nine-hole golf group started its four-week Medallion Tournament.
Firmin, Schaultz early leadersValerie Firmin and Betsy Schaltz took the early lead.
Firmin shot a 49 and stands first in the low gross portion of the tournament, while Schaltz is first on the net leaderboard with a 34.4 score.
The winners of the month-long tournament in both categories qualify for the state tournament in January.
Nancy Kamber was closest to the pin when her ball landed 1 foot 10½ inches from the hole on No. 16.