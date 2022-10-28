The Payson Special Olympics adult bocce athletes and coaches includes (from left to right): unified partner Charlotte Torres, Brandon Nicholson, Todd Orr, coach Jennie Smith, Jaherr Smith, coach Liz Larson, Lindsey Brewer, coach Ruby Lane and Shelly Orr. Not pictured is Carmen Brown and Brian Diego. Visit payson.com and click on multimedia for more photos.
Payson Special Olympics athletes keep busy. Last weekend, the swim team (see story in Oct. 21 Roundup) and adult and high school/middle school bocce teams wrapped up their seasons at their respective state meet/tournaments.
The bocce teams finished the season by participating in the state tournament on Oct. 21.
The adult team coached by Ruby Lane, Liz Larson and Jennie Smith includes Lindsey Brewer, Carmen Brown, Brian Diego, Brandon Nicholson, Shelly Orr, Todd Orr and Jaherr Smith and unified partner Charlotte Torres.
The youth team coached by Joyce Cambier includes Landon Belcher, Jordan Cambier, Leland Cambier and Reagen Nightingale.
Joyce Cambier is excited about the unified partners but they just don’t have as many of them as she’d like.
“The unified team is to keep our special education kids involved with our general ed kids, trying to get them to intermix and work with each other as one,” Cambier said. “That way everybody realizes that they’re just as capable of doing things as everybody else.”
They had five general education high school students involved in bocce this year.
“We want more of our kids involved and we are slowly getting them involved,” she said. “We have five unified partners but it’s just when they’re able to do it because they have other sports and that’s intermixing. Most of them will be there for track (in the spring), but basketball is coming up so we have three of our unified partners that can’t, but we added a new unified partner. She’s a senior and she’s a wonderful kid.”
The youth team and adult teams practiced once a week on different days. Both practice at the new bocce court that opened last year at Rumsey Park. However, monsoon rains made things difficult for the weekly practices, that started in early August.
“It was full of debris because of the flooding,” Rudy Lane said. “I brought a rake and we cleaned it off. They (town) fixed it, but they didn’t put any more sand on it, so the balls roll really fast. And our competition is on grass, so we needed to have some practices on grass. We had been practicing at Green Valley Park but it was getting harder and harder to set up a court there because there was so much (animal) poop.”
After three or four weeks at GVP, they moved back to the fast court at Rumsey Park for the final week or two before state.
Now that the state competition is over, Special Olympics athletes switched to bowling this week, with basketball starting in January.