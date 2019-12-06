Hayden Gibson is one of those players all coaches covet.
And Chris Avakian is certainly one of them.
“His size and knowledge of the game made him a good scorer,” said the Payson High boys soccer coach.
“He’s probably 6-foot-5, 180 pounds. He’s got speed when he needs it and a big leg.”
But there’s more to the big senior than that.
“He was our leading scorer and a leader of the team,” the coach said. “We only had three seniors and all three were leaders.
“But probably the best thing about him is he was always positive and always reminded us we’re there to have fun and it’s not the end of the world if we win or lose.”
Gibson moved all around the field in his four years on the team, playing wherever he was needed. “He played every position this year, goalie, midfielder, forward, defense, wherever we needed him to play he would do it,” Avakian said.
The left-footed kicker led the Longhorns in scoring this season and earned First Team honors at forward on the All-2A East Boys Soccer Team in voting by coaches.
He was one of five Longhorns recognized on the team.
Senior Dalton Harold and sophomore Esgar Reyes were voted to the second team at defender and forward, respectively. Sophomores Mike Dominguez and Easton Redford were honorable mention as a defender and midfielder, respectively.
Harold was another leader.
“His tenacity,” Avakian said of what made him good. “His speed and his meanness. If he got beat, he was going back to get it. Sometimes we’d have to calm him down. He cared and was always where you needed him to be.”
He returned to soccer for his third year on varsity after taking his junior year off to play football.
Reyes was recognized at forward but actually played as a midfielder, where he excelled. He, too, played with tenacity.
"He's small but doesn't let anything stand in his way," Avakian said. "He's grown up with his brothers and uncles who were all older and bigger than him. He's used to getting pin-balled around, so it doesn't affect him when he's out on the soccer field.
"He's got phenomenal ball handling skills and recognition of the game."
Dominguez juggled both soccer and football, earning First Team All-3A East Football honors.
“That’s pretty amazing to have a kid who excels in two sports at the same time,” Avakian said. “He played more like an upperclassmen than a sophomore. He was a standout player on defense who very rarely got beat.”
Redford is "an all-around athlete who can do anything and everything," his coach said. "He can do whatever you ask of him. He's always positive and is a joy to be around.
"And he's our spiritual leader. He does prayer with the kids before the games."
The coach is glad to get five players on the all-region team.
"It's awesome for the kids to be recognized," Avakian said. "And with three underclassmen recognized, it's a good stepping stone for the future."