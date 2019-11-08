You can’t miss the talent of guys like Jesse Conway and Trevor Cline.
Watch a typical Payson High football game and those two players stand out.
But the senior receiver/defensive back/returner and junior quarterback/defensive back are not alone on the best football team Payson’s produced in more than a decade.
No, this is a team in every sense of the word. They’ve all played pivotal roles in an 8-2 campaign that’s seen them post their best record and claim their first regional championship in 11 years.
The roster is loaded with talent all over the field.
And every player that suits up on Friday nights has something else besides talent.
They all have heart.
That’s not so clear in a quick glance.
No, it takes time — 48 minutes to be exact — to learn that.
Well, it took seven games to show up as the Longhorns stampeded to a 5-1 start this season before a grueling final month of games.
They trailed rival and fourth-ranked Snowflake 27-7 in the first half of their 3A East showdown on Oct. 11.
It could have been the low point of the season.
But these gritty and gutsy players took the words of their head coach to heart and made it the turning point.
“It’s just a little adversity,” Bryan Burke shouted to his charges. “We can handle a little adversity.”
They proved that by rallying to win 34-33 in overtime to hand the Lobos their only region loss and beat them for only the second time in the last 11 years.
They came back from an early deficit the next week at Show Low to snap an 11-game losing streak against the Cougars.
They came back once again at Winslow the following week to win again.
And they showed their heart once again last week as they rallied from a 16-0 deficit to tie Blue Ridge before falling 19-16 on a field goal in the final two minutes.
First-year coordinator Aaron Rodriguez’s defense has come up big all season. Payson has posted three shutouts. They shut out both Snowflake and Show Low in the second half, although the Lobos scored a touchdown in overtime when the teams get the ball at its opponents’ 10-yard line.
And then-No. 6 Blue Ridge didn’t score a touchdown against the Payson defense, with one Yellow Jackets’ TD coming on a fumbled punt attempt and the other on a kickoff return.
And Colin White’s offense can score from anywhere on the field.
These Longhorns are a collection of players that believe in themselves and their coaches.
They are brothers on and off the field.
They have each other’s backs.
And they have produced a season to be proud of.
This is a team.