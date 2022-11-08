The distance between winning and losing can be razor thin.
The Longhorns know all about it.
They entered Friday’s 3A state playoff game at Surprise Paradise Honors having found themselves in fourth-quarter nail-biters four times in 10 games.
The Horns emerged victorious in three of those games, surviving battles with Blue Ridge, Cottonwood Mingus and Fountain Hills. It would have been a perfect 4-0 mark in tight games if they weren’t stopped on the Safford 3-yard line on fourth-and-goal from the 8.
Throw in final-minute comeback victories in the last two regular season games a year ago and a veteran team featuring 16 seniors exuded confidence on a relatively chilly night in the West Valley against the #5 Panthers.
The #12 Longhorns felt right at home and threatened to spoil Paradise Honors’ great season.
Payson fell behind 14-0 but outscored the home team 24-12 the rest of the game.
And the Horns had great chances on their final two possessions to take the lead. But they managed just three points and saw their season end with a 26-24 loss.
The Payson (7-4) defense forced an incomplete pass on fourth-and-eight from the PH 37 on the second play of the fourth quarter and Dexter Waterman ran 12 yards on first down to set the Horns up in a first-and-10 situation at the PH 25.
But Hank Stabler stripped the ball from Waterman at the PH 23 to end that opportunity with 9:45 to play.
However, Payson’s defense stood tall again, forcing a three-and-out and giving the Longhorn offense another chance.
The Horns took over at their own 35 with 8:54 to go and Waterman raced 44 yards to the PH 21 on first down. He gained another 12 yards on two carries, running for five yards on third-and-three to get the visitors to the PH 9 and set up a first-and-goal situation.
But they settled for three points when Braden Tenney booted a 25-yard field goal on fourth-and-goal from the 7 with 4:42 to play.
They never got the ball back. Coach Bryan Burke called Payson’s final two timeouts in a drive that saw the Panthers march from their own 26 to the Payson 16 in nine plays before quarterback Gage Baker took a knee to end it.
Payson appeared to stop the home team on third-and-eight from the Payson 38 following the Longhorns’ final timeout with 2:09 left, but a holding penalty on the Horns gave the Panthers a first down, enabling them to run out the clock.
Early struggles
Payson’s offense struggled to move the ball early, going three-and-out on four of its first five possessions and coming up short on fourth-and-three from the PH 42 on its other possession.
Strong defense
Payson’s defense kept the visitors in the game. The Longhorns held the Panthers’ high-flying offense to a season-low 26 points.
Baker, who leads the state in passing yards, completed 17 of 30 passes for 269 yards and three TDs. Vance Cooper ran 24 times for 128 yards and a touchdown and Baker ran six times for 22 yards.
PH coach praises Horns
Paradise Honors coach Josh Goodloe was impressed with the Longhorns.
“It was a physical game,” Goodloe said. “Payson was a tough team, man. They play great defense. They had us schemed out well.”
He said his defense came up with the plays it needed to enable the Panthers to move on.
“Our defense held us in that game,” Goodloe said. “It was a great opening round for both teams.”
Panthers take early lead
Baker hit Josh Morales with a 27-yard TD pass to break the scoreless tie with 2:31 left in the first quarter. Cooper made it 14-0 on a one-yard run with 3:30 to play in the first half.
Ashton electricity
Wyatt Ashton jump-started the Longhorns with a 91-yard kickoff return for a touchdown with 3:17 left in the second quarter.
But Baker answered with a 53-yard scoring strike to Garrison Ast one play later.
Payson answered, recovering a squib kick at its own 49 and driving 51 yards in six plays, with Waterman connecting with Ashton on a four-yard scoring pass.
Tenney added one of his three extra point kicks.
A facemask penalty on PH on a sack on third-and-seven at the Payson 46 extended the drive and Waterman ran 32 yards two plays later one play before the TD pass.
That made it a 20-14 game with 1:15 left in the half.
But PH needed just five plays to drive 82 yards in 1:37 with what proved to be the winning score as Baker threw a 67-yard bomb to Jaiden Lailson to cap its first possession of the second half after the Panthers forced a Payson punt.
Marinelli’s big drive
Payson answered to stay in it, marching 61 yards in nine plays, with Caleb Marinelli running 23 yards into the end zone to make it 26-21 with 4:57 to play in the third quarter to cap his impressive performance on the drive. The senior tailback shouldered the load on the drive, running seven times for 55 yards.
Recent playoff history
It was the most competitive playoff performance by the Longhorns since a 7-6 upset of #2 Snowflake as the #15 seed in the first round of the 2016 playoffs.
Payson qualified for the playoffs for the third time in the last four years and were looking for their first playoff win since that 2016 triumph, which stands as the Horns’ only playoff win in the last 14 seasons.
Horns win turnover battle
Payson won the turnover battle 2-1. Payson fumbled twice, losing one.
The Panthers lost their only fumble, as Tyler Wilson recovered it.
Sergio Madrid came up with the game’s only interception on the third play of the game, picking off a Baker pass in the end zone on the third play of the game following a 35-yard run by Baker on first down.
Payson was penalized six times for 52 yards. PH drew four flags for 40 yards.
Show Low next
The Panthers (9-1) advance to the quarterfinals to play at #4 Show Low on Friday. The Cougars beat #13 Blue Ridge 56-7 on Friday.