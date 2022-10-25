Eight teams open battle in the 2A boys soccer state tournament today.
Payson isn’t one of them.
The Longhorns finished #8 in the final rankings and might have earned one of the berths in today’s quarterfinals in another year. But the four region champions earn automatic berths, along with the next four teams in the rankings.
Unfortunately for Payson, #9 St. Augustine won the South Region, which knocked the Longhorns out of the picture.
Payson battled #3 Show Low in the season finale on Thursday night at Rumsey Park, losing a 1-0 heartbreaker. An upset would have earned the Longhorns a spot in the tournament. They were #7 before the loss to the Cougars. They traded places with Camp Verde in the rankings after the Cowboys beat #14 Grand Canyon 2-1 in their final game on Thursday to move up a spot from the vulnerable #8 spot.
That result combined with Payson’s loss prevented the Horns from making the tournament for the third consecutive season.
Payson battled the Cougars for 80 minutes. But Brenden Bustillos scored on a rebound in front of the Payson goal 1:23 into the second half and that goal was enough to lift Show Low past the host Longhorns.
Junior Jesus Hernandez kept his team in a battle with the Cougars on a night where the Longhorns honored his brother and the team’s three other seniors — Braden Tenney, Ismael Urquiza and Joel VanZile — in a halftime ceremony.
But Payson just couldn’t get the ball past the Cougars’ strong defense and netminder Josiah Murphy.
Murphy is one of 10 seniors starting for Show Low. The only non-senior starting is Bustillos, who was in the right place at the right time to score into the right side of the net with Hernandez unable to get a hand on it after the ball bounced off a Payson defender and right to Bustillos, who knocked it in with 38:37 left in the game.
Payson finished 8-7-1 overall and 6-5-1 in ranking games. One of those wins was a 3-2 triumph over 4th-ranked East Region champion Blue Ridge, snapping a nine-game losing streak to the Yellow Jackets dating back eight years.
The Horns, who went 3-2 in finishing third behind Sedona Red Rock and Chino Valley in the Central Region, also battled #5 Snowflake in a 2-1 loss. A win in that game would have earned them a playoff spot.
The four senior midfielders led the team this season and PHS coach Billy Spalding talked about them.
“The seniors are the backbone of the team,” he said. “They’re playmakers. They work incredibly hard. All four have just about the strongest legs on the team. They’re leaders. We’re kind of losing the center of the field. Replacing them is gonna be tough.”