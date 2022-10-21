SCB v SL Header

Action from Payson's boys soccer game against Show Low on Oct. 20, 2022.

 Keith Morris/Roundup

It's not official quite yet, but Payson's boys soccer season appears to have ended with Thursday's heartbreaking 1-0 loss to #3 Show Low.

The Longhorns slipped from #7 to #8 in Friday's rankings that determine seeding for the 2A state tournament.

Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com

Recommended for you