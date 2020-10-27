Dave Herbert, Larry Smith and Lou Manganiello all carded net 71s in the Payson Men’s Golf Association Individual Low Net Tournament at Payson Golf Club on Oct. 21. Herbert won the A Flight title a scorecard tiebreaker.
Ron Fischer didn’t need a tiebreaker to win the B Flight with a score of 66. Dennis Schwebs finished second and Bob Parkinson third. Both shot 73.
Gary Campbell won the C Flight with 67. John Calderwood (75) finished second and Jim Livingston (76) third.
Larry Smith had the longest putt on No. 18, finding the cup from a remarkable 51 feet 1 inch.
Closest-to-the-pin winners included: Harry Parsons (No. 2, 14 feet 2 inches), Manganiello (No. 5, 3-5), Mike Anderson (No. 8, 0-8), Herbert (No. 14, 19-1) and Pat Dailey (No. 17, 2-6½).
PMGA representatives had announced they’d canceled this year’s annual awards banquet but they’ve decided to hold a modified version of it at Payson Golf Club following the final round of play on Wednesday, Nov. 4.
It will be held outside with a burger and hot dog bar and dessert. It’s open to PMGA members only.