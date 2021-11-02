A week after keeping their fading playoff hopes alive with a last-second touchdown at Winslow, the Longhorns made sure it mattered by doing it again.
Dexter Waterman found Wyatt Ashton open in the end zone for an 18-yard TD with 29.4 seconds to play and Mike Dominguez kicked the extra point in a thrilling 27-26 win over rival Blue Ridge at Payson on Friday night.
“That last play last week was crazy,” Waterman said. “Emotions were high coming into this game. We were pumped, ready.
“Coming down to the end after last week, we knew we could do it.”
Payson tried a pooch kick but it sailed out of bounds, giving Blue Ridge the ball at their own 35. But BR coach Jeremy Hathcock chose to have Payson re-kick. On the re-kick, it appeared Gabe Hilgendorf recovered another pooch kick but Blue Ridge took over at the 50 when it was ruled Payson interfered with the Jackets’ ability to recover the kick.
The BR drive stalled and the Jackets tried a 50-yard field goal that fell short as time expired.
Waterman’s scoring pass to Ashton came seven days after the two teamed up for a TD pass with 0.9 seconds remaining that wound up knocking Winslow out of the 3A playoff picture.
The latest dramatic TD knocked Blue Ridge out.
“Man, our kids are so dang tough,” head coach Bryan Burke said. “And toughness has been a focus.”
“Our kids are so resilient. Credit to them. They want another week. We needed a win to go. When it comes to a mental toughness situation, I want the ball in our kids’ hands because they will overcome and rise to the occasion and they’ve shown that two weeks in a row. I’m so damn proud of them.”
It was just the third victory for Payson in the last 11 meetings with the Yellow Jackets.
The TD capped an impressive 19-play 99-yard drive that burned 7 minutes and 14 seconds off the clock and came three plays after Hilgendorf was flagged for offensive pass interference on a 7-yard TD pass from Waterman, putting the home team in a first-and-goal situation from the 23-yard line.
“It was just a crazy play,” Ashton said of his latest game-winning score. “Dexter put it in the perfect spot where I could go up and catch it. I thought, ‘It’s mine.’ They were both perfect throws. Dexter has ice in his veins.”
Payson trailed 13-0 in the first quarter after the Jackets broke off a pair of long TD runs by Blue Ridge’s double-barrel misdirection rushing attack led by Cody Wallace and Seth Slaughter.
BR features plenty of faking and reverses with one back getting the ball then giving it to the other.
Wallace raced 69 yards to break a scoreless tie with 5:16 left in the opening quarter before Slaughter ran 64 yards to put the visitors ahead by two scores. The Horns partially blocked the first extra point attempt. BR also missed its final PAT with no time left in the third quarter, opening the door to victory for the Longhorns, who stormed through it.
Dominguez made three of his four extra point attempts, which proved to be the difference.
Wallace ran for three TDs, sprinting 52 yards to pay dirt to tie the score 20-20 with 4:06 left in the third quarter and added a 4-yard scoring run to put BR ahead 26-20 on the final play of the third quarter on an untimed play following a Payson defensive penalty.
Blue Ridge’s David Simmons intercepted Waterman on the second play of the fourth quarter but the Longhorns came up big on defense and forced a punt.
However, the Jackets downed it at the Payson 1-yard line.
The Horns kept the long drive alive with a pair of fourth-down conversions as Waterman dove for a yard on fourth-and-one at his own 27 and Travis Christianson gained two yards on fourth-and-two at the Blue Ridge 10.
Payson succeeded on just one of eight third-down conversions but the Longhorns converted three of four fourth-down conversions.
Christianson spearheaded a Payson ground game that netted 191 yards on 34 carries. The senior ran 15 times for 106 yards and two TDs to help power the Horns to their first win over BR since a 31-7 triumph in Payson on Oct. 21, 2016, snapping a four-game losing streak against the Jackets.
The standout linebacker has rushed the ball much more in the last two weeks after Burke and offensive coordinator Curt LeBlanc tried to limit his offensive plays to keep him healthy and fresh. But they threw that plan out the window a few weeks ago after the offense struggled in three straight losses.
Christianson’s first touchdown came on a 55-yard run to get Payson on the board one play after Slaughter’s long TD. A long kick return by Connor Hatch set it up.
Christianson followed that up with an 8-yard scoring run to put Payson ahead 14-13 with 10:01 left in the first half.
“Just great blocking by the guys up front,” Christianson said. “They blew it open for me and I just did what I had to do.”
One play later, Payson recovered a BR fumble at the Jackets’ 41. The Horns capitalized with a seven-play scoring drive capped by Waterman’s 9-yard pass to Connor Hatch that put the Horns ahead 20-13. The PAT attempt failed.
Waterman completed 6 of 11 passes for 86 yards and two touchdowns. BR picked him off once. It was Payson’s lone turnover in a clean performance featuring just three penalties for 35 yards.
Hatch caught three passes for 54 yards and a TD. Ashton caught two passes for 23 yards and the TD.
Caleb Marinelli ran for 54 yards on eight carries. He also averaged 42.5 yards on four punts. Nick Dimbat rushed eight times for 23 yards.
Senior nightPublic address announcer Mike Boster read each of Payson’s senior football players’ favorite memories as they were recognized with their families on the field before Friday night’s game against Blue Ridge.
Several seniors mentioned the overtime win over Snowflake in 2019 that helped the Longhorns claim the 3A East championship.
They would likely change that now.
“It’s emotional,” said senior defensive end Hunter Stanfield when asked about his feelings. “It’s rough, knowing it’s our last game on this field.
“But it’s a good feeling and a big deal for all of us getting to the playoffs.”
The playoffs
The win moved the Longhorns up two spots to #13 in the final rankings, Blue Ridge (5-4) dropped to #15 and out of the playoffs since two teams outside the top 16 earned automatic berths based on winning weak regions. Phoenix Christian finished at #19 in the rankings but slid into the final playoff spot. Monument Valley finished at #16 but won the North and when Phoenix Christian squeezed in at the #16 seed, that pushed Monument Valley up to #15 where Blue Ridge stood. With 16 occupied, Blue Ridge slid out of the picture.
That same fate would have befallen the Longhorns had they not won.
But they did.
Again.
The win guaranteed Payson (6-4, 2-3 3A East) its second winning season in three years and earned them fourth place in the 3A East standings. Blue Ridge (5-4, 1-3 3A East) finished fifth.
The Yellow Jackets were 5-2 before a rough final three weeks. Their Week 8 game against Round Valley was canceled because of COVID-19 positive tests for Blue Ridge. The Jackets lost to archrival Show Low 20-10 last week.
Yuma Catholic
Payson finished #13 and plays at #4 Yuma Catholic (9-1) in the playoffs at 7 p.m. on Friday. The winner moves on to the quarterfinals at the high seed at 7 p.m. on Nov. 12 to face the winner of Friday’s #12 Wickenburg at #5 Round Valley game.