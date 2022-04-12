Clockwise from top, Megan Anderson dives for a dig, Emma Macnab hits the ball over the net and seniors Emma Macnab (left) and Emmy Whaley were recognized with their families before the game against Fountain Hills.
Desirae Huff had to pause as she tried to get through her planned speech.
Emotions made it impossible to just say it all as you might talk about some common, ordinary thing.
No, this was uncommon, certainly not ordinary.
Historic is what it was.
She got choked up a couple of times as she expressed her appreciation for those who helped make possible Payson High School’s first beach volleyball home match.
Fountain Hills coach Peter McGloin was someone she thanks for answering her numerous questions over the last several months as the former PHS varsity volleyball coach tried to figure out how to get a new sport up and running at the school.
It was Fountain Hills that agreed to make the trip up to the two sand volleyball courts at Rumsey Park so the Longhorns could finally play one game in front of the home fans. The schedule includes 13 away games.
And the weather couldn’t have been better, with temperatures near 80 degrees.
Next year, Payson should play multiple home games at the new courts at the new Granite Dells Park that’s currently under construction.
Huff’s voice trembled briefly during heartfelt descriptions of Emmy Whaley and Emma Macnab, the two seniors she recognized in the brief ceremony before the start of Friday’s late afternoon match.
They, juniors Whitney Roberson, Rylee Carnes, Gabby Driver, Robyn Wilson, Carsyn Morgan, Teagan Hiatt, NaLeah Rhoda, Kassidy Pirch and Megan Anderson and sophomore Lizzy White are pioneers at PHS, members of the first beach volleyball team in school history.
Beach volleyball is the fastest growing women’s college sport. So, it offers scholarship opportunities and also helps girls improve their skills for indoor volleyball, which is played in the fall. Several of the girls will head back indoors for volleyball in a few months.
In beach volleyball, both teams send five two-girl teams to play on two courts with the team winning most of the five matches winning.
Fountain Hills prevailed 4-1.
The Longhorns, who’ve been competitive with a 5-8 record, were scheduled to close the season according to the schedule posted at azpreps365.com at Gilbert Christian on Monday, April 11.