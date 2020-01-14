Payson opened 3A East girls basketball play with a 71-40 loss at Holbrook on Friday.
The Longhorns (0-1 3A East, 2-5 non-tournament) get another shot at Holbrook when they host the Roadrunners (13-5 overall, 2-0 3A East) at 6 o’clock tonight.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Payson opened 3A East girls basketball play with a 71-40 loss at Holbrook on Friday.
The Longhorns (0-1 3A East, 2-5 non-tournament) get another shot at Holbrook when they host the Roadrunners (13-5 overall, 2-0 3A East) at 6 o’clock tonight.
Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com