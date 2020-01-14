BKG Layup
Keith Morris/Roundup

Payson opened 3A East girls basketball play with a 71-40 loss at Holbrook on Friday.

The Longhorns (0-1 3A East, 2-5 non-tournament) get another shot at Holbrook when they host the Roadrunners (13-5 overall, 2-0 3A East) at 6 o’clock tonight.

Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com

Recommended for you