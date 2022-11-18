Chaz Davis couldn’t help but reflect on his earlier experiences at basketball clinics in Payson as the new Payson High girls varsity basketball coach ran a camp with boys head coach Robert Mavis at Wilson Dome.

The two coaches ran the camp for first-eighth grade boys and girls during fall break for students last month. About 85 kids attended the three-hour event featuring high school players helping the two head coaches teach skills through fundamental drills, games and other competitions.

