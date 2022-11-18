Chaz Davis couldn’t help but reflect on his earlier experiences at basketball clinics in Payson as the new Payson High girls varsity basketball coach ran a camp with boys head coach Robert Mavis at Wilson Dome.
The two coaches ran the camp for first-eighth grade boys and girls during fall break for students last month. About 85 kids attended the three-hour event featuring high school players helping the two head coaches teach skills through fundamental drills, games and other competitions.
“For four years in high school we ran these camps when Bill Ferrell had them back in the day,” Davis said. “I was a big part of those. I came to a couple of these as a kid, too. This is kind of cool, it’s full circle for me as a coach.”
He talked about how some of the players on this year’s varsity and JV teams attended camps he served as a player coach for.
“I mean Maggie Whaley, Chloe (Hancock), these kids were in the camps when I was in high school as first and second graders and now they’re the ones that are leading the camp. I mean, it’s pretty cool to see that.”
Mavis said the camp was a combined effort between the PHS boys and girls basketball programs.
“The turnout is awesome,” Mavis said. “This will help to build the program and just leads to bigger and better things.”
The entry fees of $25 per camper goes to help PHS basketball. But that was not the biggest reason for the two coaches to hold the camp. It was their second together, coming on the heels of an earlier camp over Labor Day.
“We were wanting to get kids in the gym and put a ball in their hands early so they can have a good experience with it,” Davis said. “I mean, they love coming in this dome and they see all these games coming to watch their brothers and sisters, so having them have an experience where they can come in here, play and touch the ball. We want to give these kids an opportunity to have good experiences with basketball so they want to play later on.”
Brianna Marinelli is one of the approximately 15 girls and boys varsity and JV players helping coach at the camp.
“I feel like I should be here, helping the kids out,” said the senior guard on the varsity team. “I didn’t have camps like this when I was younger.”
Anderson Hatch is a junior on the boys varsity team and remembers fondly his experiences at the Bill Ferrell camps.
“It means a lot because I think about how I used to go to all these camps and all the coaches and student athletes were helping me out,” he said. “It just brings me back. It’s good to give back.”