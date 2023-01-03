by Keith Morris
Roundup Sports Editor
The best season in a decade.
A state championship.
Another playoff season.
The 2022 calendar year in Payson High School sports featured some notable highlights.
As we begin 2023, let’s take a look at the top stories as we see it for 2022.
It’s really kind of strange to try to pick highlights from parts of two different school years, but that’s what we’re doing here, just looking at 2022.
So, we start at the beginning of the year with winter sports for the 2021-22 season in full swing and we close with the fall season highlights.
Here’s our take on the top stories of the year.
Boys basketball
Robert Mavis was voted 3A East Region Coach of the Year after guiding the Longhorns to their best region finish since 2008-09 and first winning season and first state tournament berth since 2011-12.
Payson finished 18-13 overall, finished #19 in the 3A rankings and upset #14 Show Low in the opening round of the 24-team state tournament before falling to #3 Camp Verde in the second round.
The first-round triumph was their first state tournament victory since they beat Sedona Red Rock in the first round of the 16-team 3A tournament in 2009 to reach the quarterfinals.
The coach of the year award was based on Payson’s 5-5 region record and their competitiveness in those losses. The Longhorns hadn’t been very competitive in going 2-38 in 3A East games in a four-year stretch form 2016-17 through 2019-20. Most of Payson’s region losses in the previous 12 seasons were blowouts.
Payson had gone 51-176-1 in the previous nine seasons, including 11-70 in region/section play.
“My goals were to change the culture and mindset, win more games than we lost and make the state playoffs,” Mavis said. “We did that.”
senior Jeremy Chavez earned first-team all-region accolades, junior Dexter Waterman made the second team and seniors Connor Hatch and Easton Redford were honorable mention. Chavez was honorable mention on the all-state team.
Wrestlers qualify for state
Senior Travis Christianson followed up another strong football season by finishing fourth at 190 pounds in the Division 3 state wrestling tournament at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix. He was the only one of five Longhorn state qualifiers to reach the medal state.
Christianson finished second in the Div. 3 Section 2 tournament at Poston Butte. Senior Jacob Corbin Roberts (132), junior Sal Sellis (175) and junior Jimmy Johnson (215) all placed third in the section tournament and junior Caleb Osier (285) finished fourth.
Christianson, who won a state championship as a junior, won Payson’s Tim Van Horn Memorial Invitational. He became the first Longhorn since Dylan Kenney in 2019 to win the Tim Van Horn Award, which goes to the wrestler who demonstrates the qualities of perseverance, grit, a willingness to meet all challenges, and represents the values Van Horn passed on to everyone he met.
Christianson earned a scholarship to play football at Ottawa University in Surprise.
Hunter Stanfield wins state triple jump
Hunter Stanfield never liked the triple jump.
Until he loved it.
The senior didn’t even compete in the event at the state track meet after qualifying for it as a junior. But he followed up another strong season as a dominant defensive end in football by capping his PHS athletic career by winning the triple jump in the Division 3 state track championships at Mesa Community College on May 14.
He soared a career-best 45 feet 4 inches on his final attempt to win to tie Combs junior Hunter Clare. Stanfield finished first based on having a better second-best jump (44-7) than Clare (44-0). His final effort easily surpassed his previous best jump of 42-10.
“It definitely wasn’t my favorite event until I won state,” Stanfield said. “It was my least favorite event. I hated it.”
He also qualified for the state meet in the long jump and javelin his final two seasons. He chose to compete in the other two events as a junior at state.
“I just never favored it,” he said of the triple jump. “It’s three jumps and you have to jump as far as you can on all three and it’s just a really weird concept. To be honest, all year I kind of had like a mental (attitude about it).”
But PHS head track coach Jonathan Ball and assistant coach Logan Morris knew he had the potential to do something special.
“We always thought the triple jump was going to be his best event because it shows his true athleticism,” Ball said. “There’s a lot of coordination there and Hunter is a very coordinated person.”
Stanfield earned a scholarship to play football at Ottawa University alongside Christianson.
Isabella Spear led the girls track team, finishing third in the shot put at the state meet.
Beach Volleyball
Payson fielded its first varsity beach volleyball team with former PHS standout and former Longhorn star Desirae Huff serving as head coach.
The team had just one home game, hosting Fountain Hills in the sand courts at Rumsey Park.
Softball
A Payson softball team with just one senior and a new coaching staff led by Christina Burke, went 15-12 overall and 10-9 in the games counting in the rankings.
The #13 Longhorns lost 6-1 to #20 Safford in a 3A state tournament play-in game at Payson.
Payson competed with the best teams in the 3A East Region once again.
The Longhorns, who went 5-2 to win one of the two bracket championships in the Gracie Lee Haught Classic they hosted, finished third behind champion Winslow and runner-up Snowflake in the 3A East, going 5-5 in region play.
And other coaches noticed as eight Longhorns received postseason accolades.
Junior Bree Hall led the way, earning 3A All-State First Team honors. The power-hitting third baseman was also voted 3A East Offensive Player of the Year in voting for the all-region team.
Junior Ivy Woolwine was honorable mention all-state.
Those two were among eight Longhorns earning recognition on the All-3A East team. Three players made the first team, three more made the second team and two were honorable mention.
Bree Hall, Woolwine and junior Chancie Deaton were voted to the first team by region coaches. Juniors Rayn Romero and Hailey Bramlet and sophomore Brinna Hall were selected to the second team.
Senior Kaylee Boone and junior Lexi Lee were honorable mention.
Bree Hall earned recognition among the best players in the state, batting .482 with 31 runs batted in and scored 35 runs. Half her hits went for extra bases as she delivered a team-high 14 doubles and seven home runs. She drew 11 walks to compile a .542 on-base percentage and struck out just six times. Hall was the unanimous selection by 3A East coaches for Offensive Player of the Year.
She was a unanimous selection as region Offensive Coach of the Year.
Woolwine split time at pitcher and first base. She batted a team-leading .566, scored 22 runs and drove in 31 runs. She added 11 doubles, three triples and three HRs. She also led the Longhorns in on-base percentage (.609) and OPS (1.489), adding an .879 slugging percentage.
As key to Payson’s offense as she was at the plate, Woolwine was recognized as a pitcher. She led Payson in innings pitched (76), strikeouts (69) and wins (six).
Deaton played a key role both at the plate and moving between second and first base as needed. She hit a robust .489 with six doubles, six triples and five home runs. She drove in 28, scored 34 runs and stole five bases.
Bree Hall (4.025 GPA), Woolwine (3.931) and Deaton (3.667) are members of the National Honor Society.
Football makes playoffs
The Longhorns (7-4) reached the 3A state football playoffs for the third time in four years. Payson earned the #12 seed and battled host #5 Surprise Paradise Honors in a heartbreaking 26-24 first-round loss. The Longhorns trailed 14-0 before outscoring the host Panthers 24-12 the rest of the way.
They had chances to take the lead in the final quarter but couldn’t get the decisive score.
It was the most competitive playoff performance by the Longhorns since a 7-6 upset of #2 Snowflake as the #15 seed in the first round of the 2016 playoffs.
The Longhorns went 4-1 in placing second to Chandler Valley Christian in the 3A Metro East Region and nine players voted to the all-region first team. Senior linebacker Daltin Stockon was region Defensive Player of the Year.
He was joined on the all-region first team by seniors Dexter Waterman, Wyatt Ashton, Gabriel Hilgendorf, Devonte Johnson, Jimmy Johnson and Caleb Marinelli and juniors Hunter Bowman and Robert Mcanerny.
Cross country home meet
Payson’s only home cross country meet was renamed the Chuck Hardt Invitational a helped kick start the season for Winnie Paine and McKenzie Ball, who both ran their way to the state meet. The two paced the Longhorn girls all season, with Ball leading the way in every race until Paine placed 17th in the region meet and Ball 20th.
Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com
6ac574a2-87fb-11ed-8644-00163ec2aa777c3cb9c30382d6c883d4899f9ba88beb7010323-spt-2022phshighlightspaysonroundup.local0/tcms_purged/Adobe%20InDesign%20Documents/PAY/03/A/Images/2023_01_03_PAY_A_009/48c84d94-8804-11ed-8422-00163ec2aa77/48c84d94-8804-11ed-8422-00163ec2aa77.jpgKeith Morris/Roundup
Kaylee Boone was the lone senior on the softball team.
SBL Kaylee Boone
48c84d94-8804-11ed-8422-00163ec2aa773SBL v Winslow A95I0487 copypaysonroundup.local0