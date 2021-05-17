A team with three seniors and a ton of heart made history on Friday night.
Payson’s No. 3 seeded softball team (20-3) matched the most successful seasons in program history with a 2-0 victory over No. 10 Tucson Tanque Verde at Rose Mofford Sports Complex in Phoenix.
Their 20th triumph isn’t a record. COVID-19 restrictions meant no regular season tournaments and fewer games played.
But they don’t care about regular season wins, just four postseason wins.
And now they find themselves with three of them to reach the state championship game for just the fourth time in program history, one win from claiming the first state title in program history.
“That’s all any of us are thinking about now,” Payson coach Curtis Johnson said on Friday night. “We’ve got one more to go. We’re excited about it.”
They face No. 1 Tucson Sabino in the title game at 11:30 a.m. Monday, May 17 at the University of Arizona’ s Hillenbrand Stadium.
Payson also reached the title game for three consecutive seasons from 2014-16, coming up short every time.
Now, a new group of girls is back to stake their claim the elusive state crown.
And with Raci Miranda pitching, they have a chance to be the first team to celebrate after their final game.
Sabino (19-1) needed 15 innings to emerge from its semifinal at Tucson Amphitheater High with a 1-0 marathon thriller against No. 4 Empire (14-5). Sabino’s only loss came in the regular season finale against Salpointe Catholic, which carries a 24-0 record into the 4A state final at 2 p.m. Monday at Hillenbrand Stadium.
“I know we’ve got a good opponent waiting for us,” Johnson said. “But, hey, that’s why you play them, you never know.”
Especially when you’ve got a pitcher who can put up a string of zeros on the scoreboard.
Miranda dominated the Hawks, who were coming off a 5-1 quarterfinal win at Payson’s 3A East rival No. 2 Snowflake.
She fired a two-hit shutout with 15 strikeouts. Miranda walked four but stranded all six baserunners. Just three Hawks reached second.
Bree Hall comes up big
Bree Hall had two of Payson’s four hits and drove in both runs.
“Outside of Raci, Bree was our MVP of the game,” Johnson said. “She doesn’t play like a sophomore.”
The sophomore lined a two-out single through the left side to drive in senior Missy Chiccino in the bottom of the first after Chiccino was hit by a pitch from Jessica Thompson to leadoff and freshman Brinna Hall, Bree’s sister, sacrificed her to second. Bree Hall got to second on a wild pitch but was stranded there.
Thompson struck out eight Longhorns, five of them coming in the first two innings. The sophomore struck out all three batters she faced in the second.
But Payson broke through again in the third. Brinna Hall reached on an infield single and moved to second on a fielder’s choice by Miranda. TV tried to force Brinna Hall at second but she beat the throw. Bree Hall delivered a single to left. She moved to second and Miranda to third on the throw to the plate but they were stranded as Thompson retired 10 of the last 11 Longhorns she faced.
Ivy Woolwine belted a two-out double in the fourth for Payson’s lone baserunner over the final three innings.
Miranda dominant again
But the Longhorns didn’t need to score again with Miranda owning the strike zone. Payson won by shutout for the 11th time.
Payson’s march to the final game started off resembling the way they’ve dominated so often this season with a 17-0 thrashing of No. 14 Kingman in Payson on May 8. The competition level rose dramatically in a 7-4 victory over No. 6 Phoenix Northwest Christian in the quarterfinals at Payson on May 11.
And Tanque Verde (14-5), which has just two seniors, gave the Longhorns their biggest test of the postseason.
Miranda continued to shine in the circle as she has since taking over as the ace in her sophomore year after starring at shortstop as a freshman.
She’s pitched Payson as deep into the postseason as any of the other standout hurlers in program history.
Injuries
Injuries to key players played a huge role in the 2014, 2015 and 2016 teams finishing second.
And the Longhorns have dealt with injuries this year, as well, with sophomores Chancie Deaton and Rayn Romero sidelined. Both were going to start.
Deaton would have returned to shortstop where she started in the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign if not for a shoulder injury. Her absence led to moving Brinna Hall, normally an outfielder, to shortstop.
Miranda, too, has dealt with adversity, having jaw surgery in December. But she’s been there in the circle and at the plate all season.
Now, she and her teammates face one more game in their quest to become the first PHS softball team to win it all.
