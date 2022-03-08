Payson High officials may have to put up a sign on West Longhorn Road — “Beware of flying softballs.”
There’s a dog in Globe that could have used a little warning.
“Hailey Bramlet played a game to remember,” said Payson softball coach Christina Burke. “Hailey bombed a home run that ended up hitting a dog outside the fence. We will forever have jokes about that. We were all so sorry for the dog, and he was OK.”
The dog was tied up to a pickup truck that was backed up just outside the outfield fence as his family was watching the game from their tailgate. The sidewalk is well beyond the Payson fence so, it’s unlikely that a softball will travel far enough to hit anyone on the sidewalk. But, heads up to those who may decide to walk their pooch down the road beyond the fence during a Payson home softball game just incase.
Well, if they ever get to play a home game, that is.
They’ll try again today with a doubleheader against Fountain Hills starting at 3:30 p.m. after weather interfered with their plans for the first two home games. Their Feb. 26 game was moved to Globe following the snowstorm a few days earlier that left their field too wet. They won 14-2, thanks in part to Bramlet’s blast and Ivy Woolwine’s strong pitching.
Then on Friday, they tried again and had to postpone the game because of rain and cold.
The Longhorns enter the day at 1-1. They lost an 8-6 contest at Gilbert American Leadership Academy on March 2.
Burke is excited about the prospects for a team that returns nine players from a 20-4 squad that reached the 3A state final for just the fourth time in program history.
“This team is incredible, and our experience level is up there,” Burke said.
Kaylee Boone (CF) is the lone senior. Seven juniors dominate the roster — Bramlet (C), Bree Hall (3B), Chancie Deaton (1B), Woolwine (P), Lexi Lee (LF), Dazie Haught (RF) and Rayn Romero (2B, P, OF).
Sophomore Brinna Hall returns to shortstop after leading the Longhorns in batting average as a freshman. Becca Chiccino (CF, 2B) is the team’s other sophomore.
Freshmen Holdyn Waterman (2B, LF) and Lalanee Law (3B, SS) round out the roster.
Burke takes over for Curtis Johnson, who stepped down after guiding the Longhorns to state tournament berths in all seven of his full seasons as head coach and three trips to the title game. His teams won section/region titles in 2015 and 2016.
Johnson continued a strong run that has seen Payson qualify for each of the last 11 state tournaments and reach at least the semifinals six times in that period.
“Our main goal is to go 1-0 every game, then a region championship, then of course the ultimate goal being 3A state champs,” Burke said.
“My hope in taking over this program is to continue Curtis Johnson’s legacy. I want to build relationships and win games. I think Curtis set the bar high for anyone who comes after him. My plan is to be as successful as he was.”
The coaching staff also includes Cydney Amon, Jaimie Perna, Melodi Deaton and JV head coach Eden Sheldon.
Bree Hall went 3-for-3 with a walk and Chancie Deaton added two hits in Payson’s 10-hit attack.
Gilbert ALA pounded out 13 hits to squeeze out the victory.
The teams combined for eight errors, three for Payson and five for G-ALA.
“This was a tough loss for us as we fought up to the last inning as if the region championship was on the line,” Burke said. “The fight in these girls is infectious. It makes you work harder as a coach. It was great to watch how these girls handle themselves in tough situations. They did a lot of great things, but we have a few things for us to work on, as well.
“I was extremely proud of how we handled certain situations and very proud that nobody hung their heads. Everyone hit and everyone played their hearts out. The batting on our team is incredible.
“I hope we can meet up with this team in the future as I know next time we will win.”
“The girls played some phenomenal softball all the way around. We pitched great, we fielded great, we hit great. I was thrilled, and so proud.
“This is a special group of girls. I have never encountered a group of young ladies more motivated and competitive. Softball just seems to come easy to them. Their execution on the field is something you rarely see.
“Ivy pitched an incredible game. I have seen her in multiple practices, but to see her in action really blew me away. Not only does she lead our team on the mound, but she is a strong leader that keeps others in check and I love that about her.
“And Hailey (see above) sees the field like a pro and knows exactly where she needs to be at all times. She knows where every player is, and makes sure she shares her knowledge in a positive way to her teammates which makes her a leader on and off the field.”