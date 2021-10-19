Chino Valley led 2-0 less than seven minutes into Friday’s boys soccer game at Rumsey Park.
So, Payson battled to just an 0-1 deficit over the final 73 minutes of the 3-0 loss to the #1 team in the state.
Lots of teams look for those kinds of moral victories.
And the Longhorns are no different.
They were hoping they were the kind of team that doesn’t need moral victories.
The kind that beats teams like Chino Valley.
Which would make them a team just like the Cougars.
A team that other teams want to beat because you’re at the top of the list of the state’s best teams and have been for the last several years.
Just not at the very top.
Not yet. The Cougars have some unfinished business they need to take care of. Blue Ridge has beaten the Cougars in the last two state championship games.
This Chino Valley (7-0-1) team may be the one that celebrates after this year’s final.
They excel in all areas of the game, or did against a Payson team needing a big victory. The Longhorns entered the season with a senior-dominated roster featuring tons of varsity experience. And lots of talent. And high expectations. And a new coaching staff.
But after qualifying for the state tournament for the first time since 2014 a year ago before losing 1-0 to eventual state champion Blue Ridge in the first round/quarterfinals, the Longhorns figured to return and make a deeper run this year.
But they may not get the chance.
Payson is 4-3 and stood at #11 in the 2A rankings entering Friday’s 2A Central Region game. The four region champions and the next four in the rankings qualify for the eight-team state tournament. So, a win would have left the Longhorns in great position to claim the region title and an automatic berth in the state quarterfinals. The chances of making it based on their ranking is starting to look bleak.
“Ranking wise, we’re not in good shape,” said Payson coach Billy Spalding. “Sedona will make a big difference for us because Sedona’s eighth right now and if a couple of other teams dropped out or make some mistakes, maybe we’ll be able to slide back up, but as of right now, it’s not looking great.”
And now the region crown is unlikely.
Payson likely needs to win the rest of its games to have a chance at a second consecutive state tournament berth after qualifying for the first time in years last season and giving eventual champion Blue Ridge a scare in a 1-0 first-round/quarterfinal thriller.
This is Payson’s third encounter with a top-five team during non-tournament play. Payson lost 1-0 at home against Snowflake and 2-1 in overtime at home against Camp Verde.
So, the Longhorns have been outscored 6-1 in those three games. Clearly, they haven’t been able to generate the kind of offense they need to beat the state’s best teams. That seemed unimaginable early in the season when Esgar Reyes appeared poised to threaten school scoring records as Payson outscored its first three opponents 30-3.
Chino Valley peppered the Payson net with 19 shots on goal. Jesus Hernandez stopped 10 of them. Three found the back of the net and Payson defenders knocked away the rest.
The Longhorns put only five shots on the CV net. But they worked the ball into the offensive side of the field more in the second half. Payson doubled the four total shots it managed in the first half after intermission. But only five of their 12 total shots were on goal as CV’s goalkeeper didn’t have much work, with just two total saves, both in the second half.
“We’re bringing our best goal scorers back to defend,” Spalding said. “We’re having a tough time figuring out how to defend and attack at the same time.
“But, in this game, I think in the second half we figured out how to do it. We figured out a formation that works for us. We played a formation that enables us to defend and still get some shots on goal. So, that’s the good thing.”