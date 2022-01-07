Kayla Cline and Emmy Whaley teamed up to give Payson all the offense it needed in a 52-21 victory over visiting Queen Creek Benjamin Franklin on Wednesday, Jan. 5.
Cline poured in 18 points and Whaley 14 to lead the offense.
Both scored 10 points in the first quarter as the Longhorns jumped out to a 24-2 lead after eight minutes.
The Chargers enjoyed a 10-6 second-quarter advantage but it wasn’t nearly enough to help them get back in the game, as Payson dominated the third quarter 18-6 to carry a 48-18 lead into a low-scoring fourth quarter where Payson outscored the visitors 4-3.
The Longhorns improved to 8-4 overall and 4-1 in the games counting in the rankings, which debuted on Thursday, Jan. 6.
Payson went 2-2 in the Chandler Prep New Year’s Classic on Dec. 28-30. The Longhorns beat Florence 51-16 on Dec. 28, lost to Morenci 55-39 and beat Marana Mountain View 53-42 on Dec. 29 and closed the tournament with a 42-37 loss to Yuma Catholic.
Payson went 2-1 in the Mogollon Lady Mustang Winter Jam on Dec. 17-18, beating San Manuel 44-36 and Lincoln Prep 58-39 on Dec. 17 and lost to Rock Point 82-29 on Dec. 18.
Tournament games don’t count in the power rankings.
Fountain Hills rescheduled
Payson’s girls and boys varsity games at Fountain Hills scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 4 have been rescheduled for Jan. 12 because of COVID-19 issues for one of the Fountain Hills teams. Payson wanted to have both teams play the same day, so it was rescheduled.
NWC in town tonight
The Longhorns host Phoenix Northwest Christian tonight at 6 o’clock before opening 3A East Region play at home against Holbrook at 6 p.m. on Monday.