Horns earn accolades by Keith Morris, Roundup sports editor Keith Morris Author email Nov 18, 2022

One of Payson's best girls soccer seasons in more than a decade led to plenty of accolades for Longhorns in voting for the All-2A Central Team.Three Payson girls soccer players were recognized on the All-2A Central Girls Soccer Second Team in voting by coaches.Three Payson players — junior Chloe Hancock (D), sophomore Mylee Redford (G) and freshman Amylynn Utterback (F) — made the second team.And seven Longhorns — Taylor Hogue (F), Ainsley Meredith (MF), Alondra Ramirez (MF), Hannah Sarnowski (F), Kenzie Sarnowski (D), Joy Utterback (D) and Julianna Vazquez (MF) — were honorable mention.Payson finished 8-8-1 overall and 7-6 in ranking games. Payson's last season with similar win totals came in 2012 when the Horns finished 7-9 overall and 6-6 in non-tournament ranking games.The Longhorns went 3-2 in the 2A Central and finished third among the six teams. Flagstaff Northland Prep (5-0) won the region title and Chino Valley (4-1) finished second.It was the toughest of the two regions in the state as Northland Prep went on to beat Chino Valley 2-0 in the state title game. Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com