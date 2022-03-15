Payson athletes turned in strong performances in the Phoenix Christian Invitational on Thursday, March 10.
The Longhorn boys and girls combined to claim seven titles.
Spear wins twice
Isabella Spear led the way, winning both the shot put (30 feet 1½ inches) and discus (79-4). Her discus won but was shorter than the 83-4 she went in placing 18th in the season-opening Saunders Montague Desert Classic on March 4. Payson had no top-three finishes in that big meet.
Two Longhorns finished third behind Spear at Phoenix Christian. Brianna Marinelli (PR 25-8) in the shot and Lizzy White (PR 67-7) in the discus.
Ball, Wilson win
McKenzie Ball won the 3200 meters in a PR 13 minutes 10.09 seconds and teammate Winnie Paine placed second in a PR 13:51.84. It was a two-girl race as Paine crossed 1:25 ahead of the third-place finisher.
Ball placed third in the 1600 in a PR 6:03.31.
Robyn Wilson tied for first in the high jump, clearing a PR 4-8. Teammate Braven Rasmussen (4-6) placed third, the same distance teammate Gabby Driver went in placing fourth.
Payson won the 4x100 relay in 53.96. Payson placed second in the 4x800 in 11:23.18.
Abby Long placed third in both the long jump (PR 13-6½) and triple jump (25-9½).
Ludtke, Stanfield lead boys
In the boys meet, Zack Ludtke won the high jump by clearing 6-2, eight inches better than anyone else.
Hunter Stanfield won the triple jump in a PR 40-11 and placed second in the long jump (19-8¼).
Payson won the 4x400 relay in 3:55.37. The Longhorns finished third in the 4x800 in 9:32.79.
Connor Hatch finished second in both the 110-meter (PR 16.97) and 300 (42.81) hurdles.
Dayton Morris placed second in the discus in a PR 108-03.
Henry Winston placed third in the 1600 in 5:23.45.
The Longhorns return to action in the Valley Christian Early Qualifier on Wednesday.