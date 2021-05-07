Payson athletes are excelling on the track with several personal best efforts as the season winds down.
Faith Haught won the shot put (36 feet 11 inches) and discus (105-3) to lead the Longhorn girls team to a second place showing in the Snowflake Last Chance Meet on Saturday, May 1.
The Longhorns (82.5 points) were a distant second to Snowflake (310).
Robyn Wilson finished second in both the 100 (13.58) and 200 (28.12) meters.
The girls 4x100 of Emma Macnab, Brianna Marinelli, Claire Hancock and Wilson finished third (52.90).
Trevor Cline won the triple jump (43-5.5) to lead the boys to sixth place (48.5). Snowflake won the boys team crown with 258.
Connor Hatch finished third in the 300 hurdles (42.35).
Cline, Hunter Stanfield, Hatch and Hunter Lee finished third in the 4x100 in 44.89. Stanfield placed third in the javelin (131-5).
Three Horns win at Winslow Inv.
Wilson won the 200 meters in (28.92) and Haught took first in the shot put (38-5) to power the girls to fourth place (60) in the 88th Winslow Invitational on April 24.
Wilson also finished second in the 400 (65.19) and Haught finished third in the javelin (90-9).
Connor Hatch won the 300 hurdles in 43.20 seconds and placed second in the 110 hurdles (18.12) for the boys, who finished ninth.
Zack Ludtke finished third in the high jump (6-0).