The timing couldn’t be better for Payson as the Longhorns prepare to make their 11th consecutive state tournament appearance.
Payson’s softball team opens the AIA 3A State Championships with a home game against #14 Kingman (12-1) at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 8 fresh off going 2-1 in the final three challenging games of the regular season.
After a tough 2-1 loss in Snowflake on Friday, April 30 that cost the Longhorns a shot at the 3A East championship and wrapped up the region crown for the Lobos, Payson bounced back to win two home games.
The #3 Longhorns (17-3) handed the top ranked 2A team in the state, Benson (17-1), its only loss on Saturday, May 1. That avenged an 11-0 loss in Benson that Payson played without pitching ace Raci Miranda.
The senior showed how much she means to the team with three more dominant performances in the circle to end the season.
The Longhorns avenged the Snowflake loss by beating the #2 Lobos 3-0 on Tuesday, May 4 behind Miranda’s one-hitter. She struck out 16 Lobos and didn’t walk anyone.
Payson coach Curtis Johnson is pleased with the situation his team finds itself in heading into the tournament having faced three consecutive good pitchers.
He said it was difficult for his hitters to adjust to the offerings of Snowflake pitching ace Anna Burger on April 30 after three straight games against weaker teams.
“We had just played Alchesay twice and Fountain Hills once and the fastest their pitchers threw was 50 miles an hour, if that,” Johnson said “And (Anna), who we saw on Friday, is a top-notch quality pitcher. You’re seeing totally different pitching and we’re not quite used to it.
“And we saw Benson and then (Snowflake) threw (Anna’s) younger (sister) and she’s up there, so now (we’ve seen quality pitching) for the third game in a row.
“Having three tough games right before we go to state is the best thing for us because once you go to state, especially after the first round, everybody’s got quality pitching.”
The Longhorns’ other loss came at Winslow by a 1-0 score. Payson later beat the Bulldogs at home.
Home sweet home
Payson hasn’t lost at home this season and gets a final home game in the quarterfinals at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11 against the winner of the #11 Chino Valley (11-8) at #6 Phoenix Northwest Christian (15-3) game if they can win on Saturday.
The pairings for the state tournament weren’t revealed until after our deadline, but we’ve posted the information on our website and on the Payson Roundup Sports Facebook page.
Quarterfinal drought
The Longhorns look to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since losing in the Division 3 state championship game three consecutive seasons from 2014-16. Payson has never won a state softball championship.
But this squad is playing like it may have what it takes to bring home the first crown.
A third game with Snowflake
The Longhorns could meet Snowflake for a third time in the semifinals at 8 p.m. Friday, May 14 at Rose Mofford Sports Complex in Phoenix. The final is at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, May 17 at the University of Arizona’s Hillenbrand Stadium.
Snowflake hadn’t lost since March 20 before Payson snapped the Lobos’ 14-game winning streak on Tuesday. The loss in Snowflake four days earlier was a gut punch for the Longhorns, who wanted to win the region title. But Payson finished 10-2 in the region and in second place.
Winning game 2 with Snowflake
The Longhorns scored all three runs in the third inning.
Missy Chiccino reached on a one-out throwing error and moved over to third and scored on a shallow sacrifice fly by Miranda. Chiccino made contact with the catcher, who wound up on her back, but the umpire ruled she was blocking the plate and the run counted. Bree Hall then doubled and Rebekah Rice hit a grounder to the shortstop, who tried to throw Hall out at third but couldn’t. Rice took second on the throw.
Hailey Bramlet then struck out swinging but the catcher couldn’t corral the low pitch and Bramlet reached first and Hall scored, with Rice taking third. Rice came home with the final run on a passed ball.
Anna Burger managed the only hit off of Miranda. Payson committed one error but Miranda kept it from costing the Longhorns any runs.
Miranda had two of Payson’s seven hits, including a double.
Sophomore Maren Burger pitched for Snowflake after her sister, Anna, pitched against Payson last week.
Rice, a senior third baseman, is a third-year starter who says the Longhorns enter the state tournament on a high note.
“I definitely think so, especially after the win we had tonight,” she said. “We’re going to be pretty confident with how we’re playing. We have a lot to work on still but we’ll do that in the practices we have left before Saturday. We’re all excited to head to the state championships and I think we have a pretty good chance. I know we say that every year, but our team this year has a lot of good players, especially young, so they’re going to be set for a few years to come.”
She said it was difficult for everyone when last season ended early because of the pandemic.
“Not getting (the chance to play in the state tournament) last year really broke my heart because I grew up playing with a lot of the seniors last year,” Rice said. “So I didn’t get that last year to just finish off the season. We had a great team last year. So, we also could have had a state title with that team.”
What about this team?
“I think people kind of see us as the underdogs because we have so many young girls on our team,” Rice said.
And that’s fine with her and her teammates.
Admission fees
Tickets for all rounds of the state tournament are $10 for adults and $5 for students with high school ID, active military and those ages 62 and over. Children 5 and under will be admitted free.
Ticket prices contingent on seating availability. If host venue places restrictions on capacity that will not allow for a full complement of tickets to be sold, each ticket will be considered general admission and will be $10.
Tickets available through Go Fan
Ticket sales for all AIA state championship events will be conducted digitally. Spectators can only attend events in the postseason by ordering their tickets online through the association's official partner GoFan.
Click here or visit https://gofan.co/app/school/AIA to order tickets. From there you will be able to select your championship event. Due to restrictions, a maximum of 500 tickets can be sold per contest for the 3A-6A championship games and a limit of two tickets can be purchased per transaction.