Payson’s volleyball team enjoyed a strong performance in the Florence Gopher Get Down on Oct. 15-16.
The Longhorns went unbeaten on Oct. 15 and only lost three times in two days.
They lost for the first time against Ironwood American Leadership Academy in the pool crossover game, which sent them to the losers’ bracket as the #2 seed for the double-elimination bracket. They lost to Combs by a tough 15-17 score in the third set before facing the Coyotes again and winning. They bowed out with a loss to Parker.
“The girls performed well and really enjoyed the weekend together,” said Payson coach Kamae Carnes.
Emma Macnab and Rylee Carnes were named to the all-tournament team in voting by all the head coaches.
Blue Ridge bluesThe Longhorns (4-8 power points games, 0-5 3A East) returned to 3A East Region play with a 3-0 loss at Blue Ridge on Tuesday, Oct. 19.
“We struggled again with effective serve receive passing, which forces a tough task on our offense,” Kamae Carnes said. “We are still very optimistic at a chance for a play-in game to qualify for the state tournament.”
The #28 Longhorns faced a difficult game at home against #1 Snowflake on Oct. 21. Payson plays at Holbrook today (Oct. 22) at #12 Winslow on Oct. 25, at Show Low on Oct. 26 and closes the regular season at home against Winslow on Thursday, Oct. 28.