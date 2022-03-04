Payson opened the baseball season by going 2-2 in the Phoenix Christian Cougar Classic played Feb. 24-26.
The Longhorns lost 5-1 at Phoenix Horizon Honors on Feb. 24, lost 17-0 to Arizona College Prep at Phoenix Christian on Feb. 25, beat Bisbee 7-3 at Phoenix Christian on Feb. 25 and closed with a 17-0 win at Phoenix Bourgade Catholic on Feb. 26.
Easton Redford singled, walked and scored Payson’s only run. Jace O’Connor and Jeremy Chavez had the only other hits against starter Austin Ragsdale and Ben Hamby in the five-inning game.
Daniel Acuna had two hits and two RBI to pace HH, which used four hits, four walks and an error to win. O’Connor pitched the first three innings, striking out six and walking four. Tyler Wilson and Larry Griffith also pitched.
Jace O’Connor had a triple among two hits and drove in two as Payson won in five innings. Larry Griffith added two hits in the Longhorns’ seven-hit attack against David Zamudio, who fanned eight over five innings.
Chance Hagler limited Bisbee to two hits and one run over four innings for the win. Cutter Landress worked the final inning.
Zach Young and Tyler Wilson combined on a four-inning no-hitter for Payson (2-2). Young fanned five over the first three innings, walking three.
Kelten Taylor delivered four hits and three RBI to lead Payson’s 14-hit attack. Easton Redford and Caleb Marinelli both added two hits and two RBI. Zach Young singled and drew two of Payson’s six walks.
Up next
Payson was scheduled to open the regular season (games that count in the rankings) at Gilbert American Leadership Academy on March 2 and at Chino Valley on March 3.
The Longhorns open the home schedule with a doubleheader against Fountain Hills at 3:30 p.m. on March 8.