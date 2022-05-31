Payson is traditionally a 3A East Region football team.
Lakeside Blue Ridge, Show Low and Snowflake are the team’s three biggest rivals.
But things will change this fall as the Arizona Interscholastic Association has moved Snowflake up to the 4A Conference and shifted Payson to the 3A Metro East Region for football.
Payson remains in the 3A East in the other sports in which its traditionally competed in that region.
And the old 3A East is no more, as it’s been rebranded the 3A Northeast and transformed significantly in a merger with the old 3A North. The 3A Northeast is comprised of Blue Ridge, Eagar Round Valley, Show Low and Winslow from the old 3A East and Ganado, Monument Valley, Page and Window Rock from the old 3A North.
The Longhorns will still face Blue Ridge and Show Low in non-region games to open the season. They play at Blue Ridge on Aug. 19 and host Show Low on Aug. 26.
But they won’t face a Snowflake team pushed up to face larger schools after claiming back-to-back 3A state titles. They beat Yuma Catholic in the championship game each of the past two years. The Shamrocks, who beat Payson in the first round last season, were also moved up to 4A for this season.
The AIA changed how it aligns football teams the past three years, putting greater emphasis on a team’s recent success and less on the student enrollment, trying to level the playing field for schools and prevent teams from dominating in one conference year after year.
Payson will compete with Chandler Valley Christian, Fountain Hills, Phoenix Arizona Lutheran Academy, Phoenix Christian and Tempe.
Payson coach Bryan Burke hoped the Longhorns would remain in the 3A East but understood the AIA might move them.
“I’m a fan of 3A East football and the tradition it has,” Burke said. “It’s probably the most tradition-rich of all the conferences in football. I love being in that region, that gauntlet.
“But with the turning of the page here and teams moving up in the 4A, logistic wise and travel wise it makes sense. I was upset when I first heard the news, but when you remove the emotional side of it, it’s good for us. We still get to play Blue Ridge and Show Low. We won’t be traveling as much and still get to play a ton of quality teams.”
3A Metro East no cakewalk
Yes, the 3A Metro East is no cakewalk with defending 2A state champion Arizona Lutheran Academy also joining the region this year, as well. Valley Christian reached the 3A state semifinals last season, losing to Snowflake. Phoenix Christian made the 3A state tournament, as well. And Tempe is a 4A school dropped down into 3A because of its struggles competing with the bigger schools in football.
Losing a rival
The Longhorns won’t face Snowflake for the first time since the 2011 season. The longtime rivals were briefly in different regions/sections in 2011 and 2012. They didn’t meet in 2011 but did face off in the opening round of the 2012 Division 4 state playoffs.
Snowflake, moved to the 4A East Sky, will continue its rivalry with Show Low according to the schedule posted on MaxPreps.com, but won’t play its other big rival, Blue Ridge.
It can’t afford two 3A schools on its schedule with power rankings key to playoff positions. So, the Lobos will face 5A Cactus and 4A schools Phoenix Northwest Christian, Glendale, Bradshaw Mountain and Chandler Seton Catholic in its non-region games.
Returning to the Valley
The Longhorns got a taste of the 3A Metro East during the 2020 season when the AIA revamped the schedule and moved some teams for COVID-19 reasons. They went 2-2 in the region that year, finishing third behind Arizona College Prep and Valley Christian. They beat Fountain Hills and Coronado and lost to Valley Christian and Arizona College Prep and finished 2-5 overall in the delayed and shortened season.
Enhanced rivalry
Along with reduced travel, another bright side of the new alignment is their rivalry with Fountain Hills continues with more on the line than in most seasons since they’re both in the same region again. Payson has taken home the Battle of the Beeline Trophy the past two years, ending the Falcons’ three-year win streak in the series.
The schedule
Payson plays at home for three consecutive weeks. After the Show Low game, the Longhorns host Miami and Cottonwood Mingus before opening region play with games at Tempe on Sept. 16 and Chandler Valley Christian on Sept. 23. They host Arizona Lutheran on Sept. 30 and play a non-region game at Safford on Oct. 14 before closing with region games at home against Fountain Hills on Oct. 21 and at Phoenix Christian on Oct. 28.
Shifting landscape
Forty teams will compete in six 3A football regions this fall. Along with the 3A Metro East and the 3A Northeast, the four other 3A regions include the South, Central, West and Metro West. Anthem ALA and Crismon will play independently in the 3A.
Snowflake will compete with Gilbert North ALA, Apache Junction, Benjamin Franklin, Desert Sunrise and Poston Butte in the 4A East Sky. Gilbert North ALA was also moved up to 4A by the AIA.
The AIA also moved Yuma Catholic up to 4A in the West Valley Region.
Along with Arizona Lutheran and Tempe, the AIA also moved Benson, Parker, Shadow Mountain and Yuma to 3A. Palo Verde moved from 4A to 3A on a successful appeal.
The AIA moved Alhambra, Gilbert North ALA, Independence, Kofa, Maryvale, Snowflake and Yuma Catholic from 3A up to 4A. Arizona College Prep, Rio Rico and Sahuarita successfully appealed up to 4A from 3A.
The AIA moved Chinle and Tuba City from 3A to 2A.