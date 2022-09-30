Dexter Waterman passes the ball during Payson’s 28-0 win over Tempe on Sept. 16. The Longhorns look to get back in the win column following last week’s loss at Chandler Valley Christian by hosting Arizona Lutheran in their homecoming game at 7 o’clock tonight (Sept. 30).
Maybe the only way for the Longhorns to avoid injury is to not play.
Well, that’s what’ll happen next week as Payson’s banged-up football team is idle.
It’s perfect timing for a Longhorn squad that lost a couple more starters to injury in last week’s 58-34 loss at #6 Chandler Valley Christian.
Already starting the game with several players sidelined by injury, they added more by the end of the game.
In all, five starters missed all or part of the game, in addition a starting linebacker was forced to sit out the game after a controversial ejection for an alleged punch during Payson’s win over Tempe on Sept. 16.
Payson head coach Bryan Burke hoped he’d be able to appeal the suspension by submitting video proof to the head of officials they say proves the player didn’t throw a punch. But that didn’t work out and Burke said he’s frustrated the AIA has “no appeal process.”
“That hurt us,” Burke said. “I (tried to appeal it), but I’m upset with AIA’s lack of appeal process. It made it tough. We had guys playing out of position.”
But that player and two of his teammates return tonight in a homecoming battle against Arizona Lutheran. That should provide a big boost for a Payson squad looking to get back to winning football ahead of the needed Friday off.
“We’re getting back to health,” Burke said on Wednesday.
The Horns close with a non-region game at Safford (1-5) on Oct. 14, and 3A Metro East games at home against against #24 Fountain Hills on Oct. 21 and at winless Phoenix Christian on Oct. 28.
AZ Lutheran is the defending 2A state champion. The AIA moved the Coyotes up to 3A this season because of their recent success in 2A. Now Payson competes with them in the 3A Metro East.
The Longhorns carry a 4-2 record and #11 3A state ranking into tonight’s game. Payson’s only losses came against #4 Show Low and sixth-ranked VC.
The Coyotes are 4-1 (1-1 3A Metro East), but stand at #15 because of a weaker schedule than Payson. The Longhorns have played a difficult schedule. And it’s not letting up this week.
AZ Lutheran’s only loss was a 40-28 setback against #24 Fountain Hills (3-3, 2-0 3A Metro East). The Falcons don’t face Valley Christian (5-1, 2-0 3A Metro East) until the season finale at Fountain Hills on Oct. 27.
That’s a week after FH plays at Payson against a hungry Longhorn team wanting to spoil any Falcon title dreams and claim one of the top two spots in the final standings for themselves.