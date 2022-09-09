Payson’s football team returns home to face Cottonwood Mingus tonight at 7 o’clock.
Payson enters the game 2-1 following last week’s 24-8 win at 2A Miami in a rare meeting between those teams.
That was the first game between the two programs since Payson won 44-0 at Miami on Sept. 14, 2012.
It’s also been 10 years since Payson faced tonight’s opponent, Cottonwood Mingus. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at Payson.
One week after facing their only 2A team, the Longhorns face their only 4A school.
The Marauders have played just one game, beating Maryvale 48-0 on Sept. 1.
That’s a similar score to the 44-0 victory Mingus produced in winning the last game between the two schools in Cottonwood on Oct. 5, 2012.
Payson and many other teams started with a Week 0 game. The Horns don’t play a game on Oct. 7.
Mingus doesn’t have a bye week and closes its 10-game schedule on Nov. 11.
Payson is the only non-4A school on Mingus’ schedule.
The Longhorns will need another big performance by their defense, which held Miami out of the end zone. The Vandals’ lone touchdown came on a 73-yard interception return. It was one of two Payson turnovers. The Longhorns look to limit the turnovers against a better team this week.
Hall inductees here tonightPayson will recognize this year’s Payson Athletics Hall of Fame inductees at halftime of tonight’s game.
The Hall of Fame banquet is at 6 p.m. Saturday at Mazatzal Hotel & Casino. Tickets are still available for $100, which includes dinner, at TicketSpicket.com.
This year’s inductees include Bryan Zumbro, Hunter Walden, Amberlyn White, Lura Goldman-Ryden and the 2001 golf team.
Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com
