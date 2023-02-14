Horns just miss making girls hoops state tournament by Keith Morris, Roundup sports editor Keith Morris Author email Feb 14, 2023 46 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Brianna Marinelli takes a shot against Holbrook on Thursday, Feb. 9. Keith Morris/Roundup Payson honored its seniors on the girls basketball team before the game against Holbrook on Feb. 9. From left are: manager Cami Cambier, Mckenzie Sarnowski, Maggie Whaley and Brianna Marinelli. Keith Morris/Roundup Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Payson’s girls basketball team narrowly missed qualifying for the 3A state tournament. The Longhorns wound up #25 in the final rankings and missed the 24-team tournament that starts Tuesday, Feb. 14.The Longhorns fell at home in the regular season finale 56-36 to #20 Holbrook on Thursday, Feb. 9 to finish 7-11 in games that count in the rankings.Payson honored its seniors — Brianna Marinelli, Mckenzie Sarnowski and Maggie Whaley — before the game. Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Zootechnics Games And Toys Keith Morris Author email Follow Keith Morris Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings Photo Galleries Click on 'Photo Galleries' header to see a variety of photo galleries +25 Photo Galleries Baseball Win Vs. Snowflake May 9, 2017 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Videos Click on 'Videos' section header to see a variety of new videos 2:10 Multimedia Gracie Haught Softball Classic Keith Morris Updated May 16, 2017 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Online Poll Click heading above to view poll history What do you think of the new park being built off Granite Dells Road? You voted: I think it's great I worry about its impact on the town water supply, resources I am undecided Vote View Results Back