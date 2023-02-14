Payson’s girls basketball team narrowly missed qualifying for the 3A state tournament. The Longhorns wound up #25 in the final rankings and missed the 24-team tournament that starts Tuesday, Feb. 14.

The Longhorns fell at home in the regular season finale 56-36 to #20 Holbrook on Thursday, Feb. 9 to finish 7-11 in games that count in the rankings.

