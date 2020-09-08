Payson may not be competing in the 3A East Region in football this year, but the Longhorns will continue to face their three biggest rivals from the White Mountains in the revised high school schedule released by the Arizona Interscholastic Association last week.
Payson opens the seven-game schedule at home against Blue Ridge at 7 p.m. on October 2.
The Longhorns play four games at home and three away.
The Longhorns play at Show Low on October 9 and close the campaign at home against Snowflake on November 13.
They open 3A Metro East play at home against Chandler Arizona College Prep on October 16, travel to Fountain Hills on October 23 and Scottsdale Coronado on October 30 before closing the four-game region schedule at home against Chandler Valley Christian on November 6.
Officials for the host school will determine if and how many fans will be allowed at games.
The AIA Executive Board on Wednesday voted to move forward with fall sports. Visit payson.com and click on the sports tab for the story.