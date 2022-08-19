Teams don’t open seasons against their biggest rivals often.
And the Longhorns face a rather unique situation with two huge rivals in the first two weeks, starting with tonight’s battle at Blue Ridge.
Updated: August 19, 2022 @ 12:41 pm
Payson opens the home schedule against Show Low next week (Aug. 26).
But the times have changed, for at least the next couple of seasons and possibly longer, with the Longhorns having no choice in keeping the two fierce rivalries active with limited scheduling options because five weeks of the 10-game schedule feature Payson battling their new 3A Metro East foes after the AIA’s latest realignment.
Payson’s other huge rival, Snowflake, moved up to 4A and into the East Sky Region after winning the last two 3A state championships.
The Snowflake rivalry is put on ice for now.
But the annual Payson-Blue Ridge and Payson-Show Low rivalries live.
And they’d be no better way for the Longhorns to open a season than to post a rare win at Paul Moro Stadium. Payson has won just once there since 1981, pulling out a 20-19 thriller there in 2015. The Jackets have won the two meetings in Lakeside since that game.
Payson’s gone 6-28 in its last 34 meetings with Blue Ridge.
The Horns entered last year’s game against Blue Ridge in Payson with a 2-8 record in their previous 10 meetings with the Yellow Jackets.
But Payson snapped a four-game losing streak against Blue Ridge last year when Wyatt Ashton caught a touchdown pass from Dexter Waterman in the final minute of a 27-26 thriller at Payson that earned the Longhorns a state playoff berth.
Classic battles mark this rivalry, perhaps highlighted by Payson’s 34-33 double-overtime win over Blue Ridge in the 2008 state championship game, denying Paul Moro another state title.
One other of the memorable meetings in the rivalry came in the 2019 regular season finale at Payson. The Horns needed a win to claim the outright 3A East championship.
But Blue Ridge pulled out a 19-16 nail-biter that left Payson, Blue Ridge and Snowflake tied for first in the standings. Payson won the crown based on tiebreaking procedures for its only region title since 2008. The 2020 game was the season opener in a campaign shortened to seven games. The Jackets won to push its win streak against Payson to four.
Now the Longhorns look to build on last year’s win over Blue Ridge by starting their own winning streak in the series.
Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com
