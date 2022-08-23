Dexter Waterman took a deep breath and called the Longhorn offense to huddle.
It’s winning time.
The final two minutes.
We got this.
Payson’s senior quarterback knows all about it after leading the Longhorns to touchdowns in the final minute of thrilling wins in the final two games of the regular season to get Payson into the playoffs last year.
He threw a game-winning touchdown pass to Wyatt Ashton in the final minute of a 22-20 triumph in week nine at Winslow a year ago. The next week, he hit Ashton for the go-ahead score in the final minute again to cap a 99-yard drive as Payson beat rival Blue Ridge 27-26 at home to send the Horns to the playoffs.
So, Waterman was calm as he led his teammates on another late march in the season opener at rival Blue Ridge on Friday night.
Sergio Madrid’s interception gave Payson the ball at its own 45-yard line with 1:53 remaining in a 10-10 game.
The Longhorns gained nothing on a first-down run up the middle and faced a third-and-15 following a five-yard loss on another handoff on second down. Following a timeout with 1:03 on the clock, Waterman hit Ashton with a 14-yard pass to set up a fourth-and-inches situation at the Blue Ridge 46. Waterman dove forward on a keeper that kept the possession alive. Following a timeout with 36.7 seconds left, Waterman threaded the needle, hitting a well-covered Ashton racing down the right sideline for a 33-yard completion to the Blue Ridge 10.
“Wyatt’s just an amazing receiver,” Waterman said. “You usually want to say it’s a 50/50 ball on some throws, but it feels like almost every time you throw it to him, he’s coming down with the ball.”
On the next play, Waterman danced through a big hole on the right side of the line and into the end zone and Payson folklore with 22 seconds remaining. Braden Tenney’s extra point kick put Payson up 17-10. The Longhorns then capped a strong defensive effort by limiting the Yellow Jackets to one first down before time expired on an incomplete pass into triple coverage from the Blue Ridge 40.
It’s just Payson’s second win in Lakeside in 42 years. The Horns ended 34 years of frustration on Blue Ridge’s home field with a 20-19 triumph in 2015. The Yellow Jackets had won 10 straight games against the Horns at Blue Ridge dating back to a 30-0 Payson victory there on Oct. 2, 1981.
The Yellow Jackets won the last two meetings on their home field and had won four straight overall against Payson before last year’s heart-stopping win by the Horns.
Waterman talked about the Longhorns’ latest game-winning drive.
“It felt normal, like I’ve been there before,” Waterman said. “At Winslow, I was a little nervous since I had never been in that position before. So, my heart was pumping a little that game. I felt a lot more comfortable in that Blue Ridge game last year. It was like, just gotta do it again.”
And now, again.
On Friday, Waterman capped a seven-play drive on a 19-yard scoring run to give Payson a 10-0 lead with 5:45 left in the first half. Tenney added the extra point after breaking a scoreless tie with a 27-yard field goal on the first play of the second quarter.
He credited the offensive line with opening holes and providing great pass protection on a field left wet by hours of rain before kickoff.
“They did an amazing job, especially with wet and slippery conditions,” Waterman said of the linemen. “They opened a lot of big holes and with the pass protection, I rarely saw anybody in my face.”
The starters were: left tackle Caleb Osier, left guard Sal Sellis, center Robbie Mcanerny, right guard Jimmy Johnson, right tackle Ethan Nez and tight end Cutter Landress.
He said the hours of work he and his teammates spent preparing for this season made a difference in the first game.
“I didn’t really have any nerves,” he said of the game and the final drive. “It’s because of the experience and also the preparation throughout the summer and working with our receiving core and I have all trust in my linemen.”
And that’s what he did, following Johnson, an All-3A East lineman as a junior who shifts to the right side of the line this year, through the hole untouched on the game-winning run.
“Jimmy pulled and led up the field blocking a linebacker,” Waterman said.
Waterman also starts at safety and played a key role of containing Blue Ridge’s offense.
Waterman said there’s nothing like starting with a victory to reinforce that the hard work the players go through getting ready for the season leads to tangible results.
“Our entire team is very happy,” he said. “Any win feels amazing no matter who it is.”
Blue Ridge had gone 24-3 against the Longhorns between 1982-2014, but Payson has split the last eight games against the Jackets since the start of the 2015 campaign.
The Horns enter another showdown this week at home against Show Low with a boost.
“This first game was a good confidence booster going into the season, showing all work over summer has benefit and has paid off,” he said. “I feel like we have put in a lot more work than we have in the last few years. We’ve had more people dedicated in our summer and spring stuff just getting ready for this season.”
Show Low is also 1-0 after opening with a 42-28 (azpreps365.com) win over Chandler Valley Christian, one of Payson’s new 3A Metro East rivals. The Cougars and Blue Ridge play in the new 3A Northeast.
Waterman likes the potential his team has this year with lots of seniors who’ve played together for many years.
“I would say we have a tremendous amount of potential,” he said. “The majority of us have played together since Pop Warner or kindergarten and are going into our senior seasons. I grew up playing with most of the team. There’s a lot of leadership and experience we have coming back this season.”