“We’re gonna have a lot of fun this year.”
Yes, you can call Robert Mavis optimistic. He wanted to change the culture of Payson High’s boys basketball program when he took over as varsity head coach last season.
And he seems to have the Longhorns on the right path.
Payson carries a 2-2 record into a Tuesday (Dec. 6) game at Florence. The Longhorns opened with a blowout victory at Chino Valley on Nov. 29 and a tight loss at Phoenix Northwest Christian on Thursday (Dec. 1). They came out on the short end of a battle with Ironwood American Leadership Academy on Friday (Dec. 2) (see story in all three games in the Dec. 6 Roundup) before beating Phoenix Bourgade Catholic in Wilson Dome on Monday (Dec. 5).
Payson went 18-13 last season — its first winning record and its first state tournament berth since 2011-12, when it finished 16-13. The Longhorns finished #19 in the 3A rankings and upset #14 Show Low in the opening round of the 24-team state tournament before falling at #3 Camp Verde in the second round. It was Payson’s first state tournament win since the Horns knocked off Sedona Red Rock in the first round of the 16-team 3A tournament in 2009 to reach the quarterfinals.
Mavis was voted 3A East Coach of the Year, the first Payson coach to earn that award since Kenny Hayes won it in both 2008 and 2009 after leading the Horns to back-to-back 3A East titles.
Payson finished fourth in the region at 5-5. And the performance was more impressive considering the Horns were competitive in most of those losses after more than a decade characterized by lopsided losses.
Region coaches recognized Mavis for his role in turning around a program that had struggled to compete in the region since 2009.
It was a nice start for Mavis, but he’s not satisfied with a .500 region record and a first-round state tournament exit. “Our main goal is to be a consistent state contender,” Mavis said.
And step one is competing for a 3A East title in a region featuring Holbrook, Snowflake, Winslow, Show Low and Blue Ridge.
He’s got a junior-dominated roster also featuring senior guards Dexter Waterman and Caleb Marinelli. The other returning starter, junior forward Anderson Hatch, enjoyed a strong sophomore campaign.
The other juniors who figure to be part of an eight-man rotation seeing significant minutes are Sergio Madrid, Mickey Schinstock, Cristian Ramirez, Dominik Stuerzer and Anthony Guereque.
The Longhorns took 3A East champion Holbrook to overtime at home then beat the Roadrunners in Holbrook. Payson also battled a Snowflake team that tied Holbrook for first in the region before losing on a tiebreaker in a close game at Wilson Dome.
Payson competes in the Lake Powell Holiday Classic on Dec. 8-10, play at Camp Verde on Dec. 12 and host Coolidge on Dec. 14 prior to the 3A East opener at home against Show Low on Jan. 10 that starts a stretch of three consecutive home games that continues against Snowflake on Jan. 13 and concludes with the only break in the 10-game region schedule against Globe on Jan. 16.
The season ends with a Feb. 9 home game against Holbrook. The other home game is Jan. 24 against Winslow.