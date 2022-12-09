The scoreboard above the Wilson Dome court wasn’t something the Longhorns wanted to look at after the final buzzer on Monday night.
Phoenix Bourgade Catholic 51, Payson 47 wasn’t the result they wanted.
However, the game provided the home fans a glimpse of one aspect of this Payson girls basketball team that three blowout victories to open the season didn’t.
These Longhorns showed plenty of the kind of heart they’ll need to get where they want to go this season against the first opponent to really challenge them.
And that’s just what a Warriors team that reached the state semifinals a year ago did in taking a 12-point (42-30) lead with 2:19 remaining in the third quarter.
Pressed for the first time, the Longhorns fought back. Lizzy White followed a dramatic three-point field goal by Maggie Whaley with an inside basket to tie it 45-45 with 1:20 to play and Mylee Redford sank a pair of free throws to cap a 17-3 run and put the home team ahead 47-45 with 58.15 seconds left.
But White, who missed most of the third quarter after picking up her fourth foul, fouled out with 51.22 left and Bourgade’s Adriana Hernandez sank both free throws to tie it 47-47.
Alice Gallegos battled for a defensive rebound that left Chloe Hancock lying on the floor with an injury and Gallegos drove to the basket and scored with 14 seconds remaining.
The Warriors got the ball back and Hernandez sank two free throws with 7.31 left to end the scoring.
White scored 16 points, grabbed nine rebounds and blocked three shots in limited time. The junior center spent the final 5:24 of the third quarter on the bench.
Whaley and Redford chipped in nine points each. Brianna Marinelli had six points.
The Longhorns made 22 of 26 (85%) free throws, with White going 7-for-8 and Redford 6-for-6.
Payson 43, Florence 32Payson bounced back one day later, beating host Florence 43-32 on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
Redford scored 12 points to lead the Longhorns (4-1). She added five rebounds and three steals. White added eight points and eight rebounds. Hancock scored six points, had six steals and five rebounds. Whaley chipped in six points, Marinelli five points and Hannah Sarnowski four points, five rebounds and three steals.
The Longhorns return to action on Monday, Dec. 12 at Camp Verde before hosting Coolidge on Wednesday, Dec. 14 ahead of the Longhorn Winter Stampede they host Dec. 16-17.
Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com
