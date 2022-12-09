BKB Bourgade Lizzy White

Lizzy White takes a shot against Phoenix Bourgade Catholic on Monday, Dec. 5. The junior scored 16 points and pulled down nine rebounds in the Longhorns’ first loss of the season.

 Keith Morris/Roundup

The scoreboard above the Wilson Dome court wasn’t something the Longhorns wanted to look at after the final buzzer on Monday night.

Phoenix Bourgade Catholic 51, Payson 47 wasn’t the result they wanted.

Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com

Tags

Recommended for you