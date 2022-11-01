Wyatt Ashton took the pitch from quarterback Dexter Waterman and saw Anthony Gonzales racing up the right sideline and let the ball fly.
The football dropped right into the receiver’s hands and he glided into the end zone without a defender in sight.
It was a fun night as Ashton, a wide receiver, threw his first career touchdown pass to Gonzales for his first TD catch.
And the 35-yard scoring pass may not even be the biggest play of the game for Ashton, who returned the second half kickoff 90-plus yards for a touchdown to expand on Payson’s 28-0 halftime lead.
The senior also caught a 23-yard TD pass from Waterman as Payson closed the regular season with a 42-0 blowout victory at Phoenix Christian that left the Longhorns 7-3 and as the #12 seed heading into Friday’s 3A state playoff game at #5 Surprise Paradise Honors.
“This is a great win for the team going into the playoffs because it gives us a lot of momentum,” Ashton said.
It’s been a difficult season for the Longhorns health wise with several players missing games with injuries. But they’re getting healthy at the right time.
“We’re getting a couple of players back that were injured, so (this win) gives us a big confidence boost and shows us what we can do and how we can play. If we play the right way we can beat anyone in the state.”
Waterman was at the center of everything offensively, throwing for two touchdowns and running for two more. And the free safety played a key role defensively, coming up with an interception to help the Longhorns post their third shutout of the season.
His seven-yard TD pass to Sergio Madrid gave the visitors a four-touchdown lead with 56 seconds left in the first half.
Waterman opened the scoring on a 56-yard run with 5:42 left in the first quarter and made it 14-0 with a one-yard plunge over the middle 3:21 later.
But he wanted to talk about Ashton’s pass.
“We’ve been practicing that play and stuck it in our pocket for awhile,” Waterman said. “And we figured, why not throw it in right now? Anthony was wide open. All he had to do was catch it. It was amazing.”
Waterman likes where the Longhorns are heading into playoffs.
“This game is a good confidence builder,” he said. “Our offense finally got into a groove this game and put up some points.”
Braden Tenney was 6-for-6 kicking extra points. His final PAT after the Ashton to Gonzales TD pass started a running clock.
The Longhorns finished second to Valley Christian (5-0) in the 3A Metro East with a 4-1 record.
Heading to Surprise
The Longhorns slipped from #11 to #12 in the final rankings despite the victory, as Phoenix Christian (1-9, 1-4 3A Metro East) didn’t earn them many points.
San Tan Foothills jumped past them, moving from 12 up to 11 thanks to a 20-17 win over #9 Florence.
The winner of Friday’s game takes the winner of the Blue Ridge at Show Low game in the quarterfinals.
Paradise Honors is 8-1 after capping a 5-0 run to the 3A Metro West championship with a 48-13 win at Shadow Mountain.
Paradise Honors has won seven straight games since a loss at #3 Tucson Pusch Ridge (9-1).
The Panthers feature an explosive offense led by quarterback Gage Baker, who leads the state with 2,811 passing yards. The Panthers have reached 50 points in a game five times this season.
It’s the third state playoff appearance for the Longhorns in the past four seasons. Payson is looking for its first playoff victory since 2016.