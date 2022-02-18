Clockwise from top left, Sariah Stonebrink has some fun during junior varsity softball practice on Tuesday. Wyatt Fulton puts the bat on the baseball during batting practice on Monday. Kassidy Pirch digs up the ball during beach volleyball practice at Rumsey Park on Monday. Hunter Stanfield practices his javelin throws on Tuesday. Joseph Lamorie watches his shot from the driving range at Chaparral Pines on Tuesday.
As five Payson wrestlers close the season in this weekend’s state tournament and the boys basketball team looks to keep its magical campaign alive, five PHS teams are gearing up to start their spring seasons.
The baseball team hosts its annual Sunflower Seed Scrimmage at 10 a.m. Saturday. The intra-squad game features varsity and junior varsity Longhorns split into competitive teams.
Fans are asked to bring packs of sunflower seeds to donate to the team. The players and coaches will consume the seeds throughout the season.
The Longhorns open the season in the Cougar Classic at Phoenix Christian with four games spread across three days — Feb. 23, 25 and 26.
Payson’s first regular season game is at Gilbert American Leadership Academy on March 2. The Horns open the home schedule with a doubleheader against Fountain Hills on March 8.
Softball
The softball team played a scrimmage in the Valley on Thursday. The Longhorns open the regular season at home against Globe at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26.
Beach volleyball
Payson’s first-year beach volleyball team opens at Gilbert Classical at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24.
All but one of the 14 games on the schedule are away. However, the schedule includes a contest against Fountain Hills at Rumsey Park on April 8.
Golf
The golf team opens March 1 in a four-team match hosted by Fountain Hills at Desert Canyon Golf Club.
Track and field
The Longhorns open the track season in the Queen Creek Saunders Montague Desert Classic on Friday, March 4, according to the posted schedule.