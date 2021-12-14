Payson missed out on starting the wrestling season at the Mingus Mountain Duals on Dec. 3-4 after the tournament was canceled because of several positive COVID-19 tests on the Mingus team.
So, the Longhorns were raring to go when they finally did open with a home dual against rival Blue Ridge under the Wilson Dome spotlight on Wednesday, Dec. 8.
They showed how ready they were in a 52-24 victory. Payson won 10 of the 14 weights. The Horns went 6-2 in the eight contested weights. Payson won by forfeit at four weights, with the Yellow Jackets winning two by forfeit.
The Longhorns dominated in the middle and upper weights, winning the final seven weights to turn a 24-15 deficit halfway through the match into a dominant victory.
“I was really proud of how everybody wrestled really hard,” said first-year Longhorns head coach Jacob Spear. “We beat some kids who were pretty tough looking.”
The team features some new wrestlers to the varsity lineup, but plenty of experienced and talented wrestlers to make for a strong roster.
Senior Travis Christianson’s forfeit triumph at 190 clinched victory for Payson with two weights remaining.
It’s not the way Christianson wanted to start because the defending state champion hoped to get a match in. He’ll win without breaking a sweat often this year, just as he did a year ago when he went 21-0 in claiming the Division 3 state championship at 182 pounds.
But the weights have changed a bit to reflect national weight trends. With no 182-pound class this year. Christianson had to choose between 175 and 190. He started off at the higher weight and seems likely to remain there.
Spear said he’s impressed with how the returning wrestlers dealt with a 2020-21 season in which they had to wear facemasks during the regular season and couldn’t wrestle in tournaments before the section tournament. And now he likes how his wrestlers have handled the tournament cancellation and how the Horns who didn’t get a chance to wrestle against Blue Ridge are dealing with it.
“I’m really proud that they’re pretty good at facing adversity,” Spear said. “Things happen all the time, I mean, they dealt with COVID last year. They did a good job of not letting that get to their heads and I’m sure this tournament getting canceled is not going to do anything to them either. The nice thing about them is they just get out there and they’re ready to go to the next challenge. So, it’s not a worry for me and I’m proud of them for that.”
Another of Payson’s returning state qualifiers from a year ago, junior Sal Sellis, won by decision at 175.
Junior Jimmy Johnson, who also qualified for state a year ago, followed Christianson with a 47-second pin at 215. It was one of three Payson pins.
The junior finally gets to wrestle opponents closer to his weight after bumping up above his natural weight in each of his first two seasons. He qualified at 285/heavyweight a year ago.
That’s a huge difference in weight and he’ll avoid regularly going against wrestlers 70 or more pounds heavier than him.
Senior Jacob Corbin Roberts also started strong with a pin at 138 in his bid to return to state and reach the medal stand for the first time.
He and his teammates take pride in wrestling under the spotlight in home duals.
“The tradition’s great,” Roberts said. “You get to wrestle under the same light as a lot of state champs on that wall out there (in the dome entryway) that wrestled under it.”
Roberts is at 138 after wrestling at 132 as a junior.
“I’ve gained a lot of muscle since last year,” he said.
He and his teammates appreciate the support the crowd showed them.
“The community had our back,” Roberts said. “They gave what they have to give and we’re gonna work as hard as we can for as long as we’re able. That’s all those people want to hear, so we’re gonna give it to them.”
Levi Herrera recorded a first-period pin at 150.
Junior Ayden Ormand, who got within one win of qualifying for state a year ago, started strong in his bid to qualify with a major decision at 157.
Sophomore Hunter Bramlet (106) and seniors Adrian Zeferino (165) and Caleb Osier (285) joined Christianson with forfeit wins. Freshman Henry Winston won by a 6-0 decision at 126.
The Longhorns will replace the canceled Mingus tournament with the Mile High Challenge in Prescott on Dec. 31-Jan. 1.
They return to the mat in the Marana Mountain View Duals on Saturday, Dec. 17.