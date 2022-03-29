Payson opened the 3A East Region baseball season with a 14-4 win at Holbrook on Wednesday (March 23) then lost by the same score at Blue Ridge on Friday.
At Holbrook, the Roadrunners (6-9-1 overall, 4-3 ranking games, 0-2 3A East) scored four runs in the bottom of the second to take a 4-0 lead but Payson rallied with one in the top of the third, three in the fourth and one in the fifth before breaking open a one-run game with a nine-run sixth.
The Longhorns (3-10 overall, 1-8 ranking games, 1-1 3A East pounded out 12 hits, drew six walks and took advantage of seven Holbrook errors.
Dexter Waterman reached base four times, going 3-for-3 with a triple, a walk and three RBI. Chance Hagler reached five times, going 3-for-3 and drawing two walks and driving in one.
Caleb Marinelli went 2-for-2 with a walk and two RBI and Easton Redford singled, doubled and drove in a run.
Jeremy Chavez scattered six hits in the complete game victory. He held the home team off the scoreboard in five of the six innings as he worked out of jams thanks to six walks and three Longhorn errors.
Blue Ridge 14, Payson 4
Marinelli and Tyler Wilson both singled for Payson’s only hits. Marinelli drew one of three Payson walks. Chavez reached three times, drawing a walk and getting hit by two pitches.
The Longhorns were scheduled to host Show Low at 6 p.m. on Monday (March 28).