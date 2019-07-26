Since the University of Texas has asked the Payson Unified School District to stop using their Longhorn logo (see story on Page 1), this is a great time to consider a total departure.
The district is currently working with a local graphic designer, Joe Klein with Axis Culture, to alter the logo and make it unique enough for Payson to use.
That’s fine.
But I like to think outside the box. So what about something completely different?
A few names come to mind — the Payson Piranhas, Pirates, Patriots, Pumas, Panthers, Parrots, Pandas, Parakeets, Penguins, Peacocks, Pheasants, Pigeons, Poison Dart Frogs, Possums, Polar Bears, Prairie Dogs, Ponies, Porcupines, Praying Mantises, Puff Adders, Pronghorn Sheep, Puffins, Porpoises, Pikes, Pelicans, Pigs, Puppies, Pythons, Platypuses, Pugilists, Pilgrims, Preachers, Pastors, Pioneers, Pine Cones, Purple People Eaters — if we want to go with the whole P theme.
Now, some just won’t do. The Parakeets? Well, OK, maybe not. But let’s get creative and maybe we can make it work. How about the Bloodthirsty Parakeets?
Pretty menacing, right? Think Alfred Hitchcock’s film, “The Birds.” They weren’t exactly parakeets, but I think any kind of bird that has transformed into a carnivore with an appetite for blood would work.
But Longhorns doesn’t start with a P, so we don’t have to limit ourselves to mascots that start with the letter P.
I like the Zombies. Better yet, the Rabid Zombies. Is that more intimidating than the normal run-of-the-mill brain devouring sort of zombies? I’m pretty sure a bite from a non-rabid zombie is going to be just as bad as one from a rabid zombie. I just like the name.
I know, the Killer Clowns or Klowns, have to be careful to not get sued by the makers of the movie “Killer Klowns from Outer Space.” We don’t need another legal situation.
See what you started, University of Texas? I can’t stop.
We could just go with the most popular name across the country — Eagles. Hey, that would work because we do actually have eagles here.
But I’ve never liked being like everyone else. So let’s spice it up. How about the Attack Eagles? I know, Zombie Eagles.
Now, I bet you won’t have to worry about infringing on a copyright when you design that logo.
Better yet, how about the Mogollon Monsters? It’s simple and no need to qualify it with a scary adjective.
The Payson Monsters. The logo possibilities are endless.
How about the Payson Elk? We certainly have enough of them here, so there’s that. Eagar Round Valley has a similar mascot, but they’re the Elks. And I bet our Elk can stomp their Elks.
Of course, why not really differentiate ourselves from them by going with the Zombie Elk?
It’s time to think outside the box like Yuma High did when they adopted the Criminals as their mascot. Pretty unique, right? Of course, classes were held for three years in the abandoned Yuma Territorial Prison before students moved into a new school in the early 20th century, so that’s the back-story there.
I’m just having fun here. I know they’re not changing the mascot, just the logo to avoid copyright infringement.
So it’ll be the Longhorns forever.
But maybe we can get a logo featuring the head of a longhorn with an attitude.
You know, like an evil longhorn.
Like a bloodthirsty zombie longhorn.
