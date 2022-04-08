The pint-sized baseball player tried to focus on the batter as the pitch neared home plate.
But he couldn’t.
He gazed into the dirt at his feet.
He bent over and picked up the chewing gum that had fallen from his mouth.
“Coach,” he called.
His third base coach walked over to his infield position.
“What is it?” she asked.
“Can you wash this off for me?” he inquired, handing her the dirty gum.
The coach took the dirty gum to another coach near the team bench and explained the situation.
“He wants you to wash it off,” she said with a big grin.
“Oh, that’s not happening,” replied the second coach.
“You can have another piece when you get back to the bench,” she told him.
And all was right with his world again, even if he had to finish the half inning without gum.
OK, time to refocus.
Those kinds of exchanges you’ll never hear at a Major League Baseball game fill inning after inning for these young players just learning the game.
Approximately 250 kids playing on 17 Payson Little League Baseball and Softball teams opened the season with near-perfect weather at Rumsey Park on April 2 with a day filled with games, ceremonies, photos and lots more.
Teams play weeknights at Rumsey Park with the last games the first week of June.
Members of the Pride of Payson Marching Band performed the National Anthem and current player Blakely Parker threw out the ceremonial opening pitch to his older brother, Tyler Parker, who went through the program.
“Opening Day is one of our best days ever for baseball,” said Payson Little League President Ken Schneider. “All the parents come out, all the relatives come out. It’s an awesome day.
“It’s the beginning of baseball season with hamburgers and hot dogs on the grill. And you can’t beat the weather. It’s absolutely gorgeous.”
The day was as good a slice of Americana as you’ll find, dirty bubble gum and everything.