Brett Howard got off to a good start in his attempt to claim a fifth consecutive Payson Men’s Golf Association Club Championship on July 21.
Howard opened the two-week 36-hole tournament at Payson Golf Club with a 64 to take a seven-shot lead in the A Flight over Tim Ernst, who’ll enter Wednesday’s final round at 71. Paul Christianson (78) is third.
Chip Yeomans (75) holds a five-stroke lead over Russ Thornell (80) in the B Flight, with Alex Armenta (81) one shot back of Thornell.
Mike McKee and Mike Valentiner are tied for the lead in the C Flight with 82s. Bob Parkinson (86) is four strokes back.
Randy Wood (90) holds a two-stroke lead in the D Flight over George Spatz (92), with Dan Edwards (98) third.
Gary Vaplon had the longest putt, sinking it from 11 feet 9 inches on #9.
Closest-to-the-pin winners included: Tony Robles (#2, 21 feet 3 inches), Ernst (#5, 4-10), Brent Beckham (#8, 4-3), Christianson (#14, 23-4) and Brent Beckham (#17, 7-6).