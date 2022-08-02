Call it a good year.
Brett Howard won the Phoenix City Stroke Play Championship three months ago.
A few weeks ago, the Payson resident won the Southern Arizona Amateur Championship.
Those are impressive accomplishments for the 34-year-old fiduciary with his own company, a wife and two young boys.
Fresh off his latest success on the state amateur level, he returned to Payson Golf Club to try to continue his dominance in the Payson Men’s Golf Association Club Championship.
Howard claimed his sixth consecutive Club Championship on July 23 and 27 at PGC with the best score he’s ever posted in his six title runs.
“This one means a lot to me because I do respect and appreciate all the guys that come out here,” Howard said. “There’s a lot of connections we make out here.”
Howard fired a 65-62—127 to win by 17 strokes. He opened the final round with a 31 on the front nine and finished with another 31 on the back nine.
“I played really good,” Howard said of his final round. “Really had control of my ball. I hit a ball out of bounds on 10. If I would have shot 61 with a ball out of bounds, I would have been a little upset that I didn’t shoot 59 today,” he said with a laugh.
And he would have been more upset with the driver that honked their horn as he teed off on #10, contributing to his 5 on the par-4 hole, his only bogey of the day.
“I was about to hit and a guy came around the corner in a big lifted white Ford and just honked one right perfect on my downswing and it scared me a little bit, so I hit one out of bounds,” he said.
He thinks the driver may have been honking at a friend in the next group but isn’t sure and laughed it off.
“I played great,” he said. “I played with Craig (Celentano) and J.T. (Watson). J.T.’s a new member here and this is the first year I’ve played with Craig (Celentano) and I really enjoyed playing with both of them.
“Shooting low scores in golf requires a certain amount of physical skill, but a lot of it’s focus and execution and routine and playing with those two guys, I was definitely able to focus as much as I wanted today and I made a lot of putts.”
He shaved three strokes off his impressive opening round.
“I just executed a little better on the front nine this week,” he said.
He needed only 10 putts on the back nine in round two.
“That was the most memorable (thing),” he said. “I really finished strong.”
Rain delayed the start of the final round briefly, but it didn’t affect Howard. He stormed out strong and never took his foot off the gas.
Howard shot 73-64—137 to claim his first Club Championship in 2017, 129 to repeat in 2018, 70-80—150 to make it three straight in 2019, 68-68—136 to push the streak to four in 2020 and 64-66—130 made it five consecutive crowns last year.
This year’s final round 62 is the lowest round Howard’s carded in the tournament in records available to the Roundup, although we don’t have the round-by-round breakdown of his 36-hole 129 in 2018.
“What I did this week that was different than last week, is I was a little more aggressive off the tee on #7,” Howard said. “I drove it onto the green. Last week, I laid it up there. I still made par (last week) but it’s harder to birdie from 120 yards versus driving it on the green there.
“Last week I was trying to avoid double-bogeys and I did good at that. Both days, really, that was my game plan, to keep it in front of me and not make any double-bogeys. This course is short but it is relatively tight. You can hit four or five balls over the fence and out of bounds and there’s some water hazards. You can hit it out of play here. But I hit it real straight the last two weeks.”
Howard has shot 31 on the front nine pretty often. And he’s gone lower. He all but took a match to the course with a scorching 26 on the front nine in a non-league nine-hole round in March.
“That was the craziest score I’ve ever had out here,” he said. “Twenty-six is pretty low on the front for me.”
Chips off the old block
Howard has said he hopes that one day one of his sons will dethrone him as the Club Champion. But that couldn’t happen for at least 20 years since they’re ages 6 and 4.
“I’d like to win this every year until my kids get old enough to beat me,” he said. “I think that would be really cool.”
A lot would have to go right for his streak to last that long. The way he’s dominated the tournament the last six years, there’s no reason to think the streak won’t continue for the next several years.
Howard beat runner-up Celentano (144) by 17 strokes. Tim Ernst (148) finished third in the First Flight and Watson (149) finished fourth.
Winning at state level
Howard plays in a lot of state-level amateur events and has claimed a pair of big crowns this season.
Winning the Phoenix City Stroke Play Championship April 29-May 1 earned him a World Amateur Golf Ranking Profile.
“It’s just a feather in the cap,” he said. “I mean, it’s the type of stuff that amateur golfers play for because you don’t make any money golfing, it’s really for fun but there’s a whole lot of ex-professional golfers that play in these amateur tournaments. They got their amateur status back because amateur golf is fun.”
Then came the Southern Arizona Amateur Championship at Ventana Canyon in Tucson.
“Those are two big wins for me,” Howard said. “I’ve been playing well, I’ve been contending a lot.”
He’ll compete in the Arizona Amateur Championship Aug. 8-13 at Desert Mountain Golf Club in Scottsdale.
Armenta wins 2nd flight
Alex Armenta (157) won the second flight ahead of Chuck Dodd and Al Chittenden, who tied for second with 164s, and Steve Thompson, who placed fourth with 168.
Three tie for 1st in 3rd flight
Rod Emerald, Art Sipple and Gary Vaplon tied for first in the third flight with 174. Ron Fischer (176) placed fourth.
Longest and closest
Tod McCarthy sank the longest putt on #17 (29 feet 5 inches).
Closest-to-the-pin winners included: Ernst (#2, 11 feet 9.5 inches), Emerald (#5, 8-2), Mike Anderson (#8, 5-8), Chittenden (#14, 6-10) and Terry Lindsey (#17, 6-2.5).