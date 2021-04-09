Hunter Lee often stood out on the basketball court.
And he wasn’t overlooked in the All-3A East Boys Basketball voting by region coaches.
The Payson senior made the second team. He missed the first team by one vote according to first year Payson head coach Rory Huff.
Senior Colton Justice and junior Easton Redford were honorable mention all-region.
Lee MVP
At the team banquet, Lee was voted the Longhorns’ Most Valuable Player.
Lee led the Longhorns in scoring and rebounding, averaging 12 points and 8 rebounds per game. He closed with 18 points and 15 rebounds in the season-ending victory over Show Low.
“He’s got several opportunities to play in college,” Huff said.
Redford offensive POY
Redford was Payson’s Offensive Player of the Year.
“He was the team’s offensive sparkplug and press breaker as the point guard,” Huff said.
Justice Mr. Longhorn
Justice was named Mr. Longhorn as “the person that most exemplifies the qualities we want from Longhorn athletes,” Huff said.
“He had a 4.0 grade point average and was a unanimous team captain.”
Hatch defensive POY
Connor Hatch was the team’s Defensive Player of the Year.
“We always put him on the other team’s strongest offensive player,” Huff said.
A dozen letter-winners
Twelve earned varsity letters — Justice, Lee, Redford, Hatch, Dexter Waterman, Caleb Marinelli, Tony Tinnin, Jeremy Chavez, Gary Bingham, Mike Dominguez, Zack Ludtke and manager Tara Ormand.
Reason for optimism
The Longhorns went 3-12 this season overall and 3-7 in the 3A East. But with eight returning letter-winners and some additions off a 9-4 junior varsity team and a freshman team that played .500 and improved during the season, Huff is optimistic the program is heading in the right direction.
“We lose Hunter, Colton and Tony Tinnin, which will be a huge loss, but we look forward to next year,” Huff said.
“We purposely left some kids on the JV team to try and get things turned around and have a winning season so we have some things to build on. And the freshman team improved as the season went. So all that bodes well for the future of the program.”